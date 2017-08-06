Petition opposes Brigitte Macron becoming France's first lady

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Emmanuel Macron France President

Petition opposes Brigitte Macron becoming France's first lady

By
media Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the Elysée presidential palace Reuters/Thibault Camus/Pool

An online petition against making Brigitte Macron first lady of France has collected over 150,000 signatures. President Emmanuel Macron wants to officially establish the post, arguing that it will bring transparency to a situation that de facto exists.

France has never officially had a first lady, although foreign and local media increasingly use the term to refer to the president's partner.

During the presidential election campaign Emmanuel Macron declared his intention of officially creating the post, claiming that the move would end an example of "French hypocrisy" and allow oversight of expenses incurred by the president's partner.

But Thierry Paul Valette, an artist and actor who describes himself as "politically committed", does not agree.

He has launched a petition on change.org that argues that "there is no reason for the head of state's spouse to obtain a budget from public finances".

By mid-afternoon Sunday it had attracted 159,109 signatures.

Spouse not elected

Valette is at pains to condemn the "sexist attacks on Brigitte Macron", whose age - 25 years greater than her husband's - has attracted hostile comments, and the petition insists "we are in no way questioning her competence".

But it points out that the president's spouse has not been elected and claims that the creation of the position would allow the first lady to "use her role as she pleases, giving her a legal status that would allow her to profit from a budget".

Expenses paid by Elysée

Brigitte Macron at present has three assistants and two security guards, fewer than previous president François Hollande's partner, Valérie Trierweiler, who cost the taxpayer 396,000 euros in 2013.

These and other expenses, such as travel, presents to the partners of visiting heads of state and receptions, are paid for out of the presidential budget.

Parliament this week passed a clean-government law that banned MPs, senators and ministers from employing family members.

In the course of the debate hard-left MPs proposed an amendment to ban funds being granted to the president's partner.

Justice Minister Nicolas Belloubet argued that the law under discussion was "not an appropriate vehicle for defining that status" and the proposal failed.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.