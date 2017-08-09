French press review 9 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Economy Press review Emmanuel Macron

French press review 9 August 2017

By
media DR

President Macron in crunch "mine-sweeping" cabinet meeting before a stormy autumn. And a massive petition against a "First Lady's status for Mrs Macron spells more political woes for the young French leader.

"Elysée Palace in mind-sweeping operation", "sweeping for mines before the back from holiday season". These are some of the front-page captions of todays newspapers.

The commentators predict a tough, bleak season for President Macron, as he prepares for looming social unrest and battles with the trade unions over his reform agenda.

As President Macron presides over his government's last cabinet meeting this Wednesday before the summer vacation, Le Figaro says his Ministers will be ”On the Move” during their short time off, with the President's flagship reform of the labour code, very much on their minds.

The paper says they will have to find a way to get the job done, without putting the unions on a war footing.

According to the right-wing publication, the unions are already enraged by Macron’s drastic cuts in public spending, his offer of tax-breaks for the wealthy and mandatory reductions in unemployment insurance.

Le Figaro holds that it will take more than courage and nerve, for President to see the reforms through, so as to have something to show the nation as he marks his first one hundred days in office.

Le Parisien says the young new President woes are compounded by the campaign promise he made to consult the French people on the issue of First Lady's Status in order to bring greater transparency to the Elysée Palace.

The paper holds that with the law barring lawmakers from employing family members, the Macron Administration probably inflamed the petition signed by more than 285,000 citizens, opposing an official role for Madame Brigitte Macron.

La Croix warns that it would be a major mistake to try to codify a role for the First Lady.

The Catholic daily argues that creating an official status for the Head of State's companion would be tantamount to establishing the principle of her "existence in a Republic where it is not the couple which is elected but a man or a woman".

According to La Croix, if Madame Macron ends up being granted a status, then the government should create one too, for the spouses, of people tasked with representing the Republic whatever their positions, not forgetting the never-mentioned question of "First Husbands".

Sud-Ouest points to what it claims has infuriated the summer petitioners the most.

According to the paper, it is the idea that tax payers money is being spent on the President's wife. This, so she can have a team around her to handle her stockpile of letters and emails.

In the view of the regional publication, Macron's apparent capitulation on such a trivial issue demonstrates just how difficult it can be in France to change old habits and confront taboos.

And a time when President Macron is asking the French people to tighten their belts, Le Parisien underlines what appears to be another contradiction in President Macron’s policies.

It is the whopping 300,000 euros squandered on his summoning of lawmakers to Versailles for his general policy address.

Le Parisien reports that the cost of operation was made public by the National Assembly on Tuesday noting that the budget drawn from the resources of the two houses does not include so-called unusual expenses such as the hiring of buses and cabs for the 577 MPs and 348 senators during the occasion.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.