French press review 11 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review French press review Donald Trump

French press review 11 August 2017

By
media DR

French press criticises Donald Trump's sabre-rattling on Korean Peninsula as verbal war with North Korea worsens.

Commentators take up the soaring tensions on the Korean peninsula over Pyongyang's missile programme, after another US warship sailed near an artificial island in the disputed South China Sea, prompting the Chinese navy to warn off the American destroyer.

It was the third so-called 'freedom of navigation operation' carried out by the United States since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The French papers are quite irritated by the turn taken by Donald Trump's war games with North Korea's unpredictable leader Kim Jung-un, as Washington seeks to push China into restraining North Korea with experts in South Korea warning that the escalating sabre-rattling has grown into a mini Cuban missile crisis.

Le Midi Libre accuses Trump and Kim of behaving like children pointing out that while the American threatens Kim with "fire and fury" the Pyongyang strongman questioned Trump's IQ and mental health.

According to the paper, it would have been a very laughable issue had the two leaders trading insults did not possess nuclear arsenals.

Luckily as Le Midi Libre points out, none of the two crazy fellows are really ready to press the button   which would ruin Kim Jong-un's efforts to invent the little toys   of a dictator and trigger the destruction of his country while Trump isn't ready to offend Beijing, described by the publication as Washington's most dangerous adversary.

L'Est Républicain says it can't rule out the worse by the two madmen warning that they could easily slide from the verbal warfare and fire ballistic missiles into each other's territories.

For its part, les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace credits Trump for preventing the world's most explosive and sidelined leader from achieving recognition through nuclear intimidation.

That's not the view upheld by Le Télégramme which brands Trump as a vulgar village rooster and big mouth who goes around threatening Pyongyang with fire and fury never witnessed on earth not because the vital interest of his country are at stake but out of sheer provocation.

The paper recalls that Richard Nixon also used such madman's rhetoric to make his opponents understand that he was capable of doing anything he wanted except giving in to their demands.

According to the publication, Trump is no Nixon as he has neither the former American President's wisdom nor the rationality expected of a head of state.

L'Union gives the main reasons why it believes the petit game played by the young Kim and Trump will probably not end up in a bloodbath.

Everyone is happy with the status quo, it argues, starting from Chinese who are not ready to accept a greater unified Korea, allied to the United States, South Korea which cannot afford the cost of Korea's reunification and the United States reluctant to have China and Russia on its back.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.