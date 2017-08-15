French press review 15 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Namaste, my brothers!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees deal with many more issues than just …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Namaste, my brothers!
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron North Korea Press review Terrorism

French press review 15 August 2017

By
media DR

Could Paris become a major financial hub in post-Brexit Europe? And what draws people to jihadist ideas? These are some of the big questions raised in the French press this morning, along with an exciting report on France's next big rocket launch site.

Le Monde is running a story on the new geography of banking in post-Brexit Europe, which the paper says is starting to take shape.

Several cities are competing to host banks planning to move away from London in order to remain in the European Union.

The German city of Frankfurt is most likely to be the prime destination, according to Le Monde, since it is home to the European Central Bank (ECB).

But several other cities are also hoping to get a piece of the cake, including Paris.

Although the results of the Brexit negotiation are still uncertain, Le Monde says that big banks are preparing for the worst-case scenario, in which they would no longer be able to operate freely in Europe from their headquarters in London.

Most of the big players, such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have already announced that they will be applying for a licence to operate in Frankfurt.

Barclays, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch are looking towards Dublin.

Royal Bank of Scotland plans to move employees to Madrid.

Lloyd's will move operations to Brussels.

So far Paris has only attracted HSBC, who plans to move a thousand employees here.

Le Monde says social charges make the City of Light less attractive to banks than Germany.

But the race is not over yet, according to one analyst interviewed by Le Monde.

He says that so far banks have only been purchasing operating licences and that there is no knowing where they will in fact move their employees within the next two years.

The French government will begin some intense lobbying in September, Le Monde says.

It will be underlining the series of labour and finance reforms it plans to undertake, to appeal to financial institutions.

If it succeeds, 10,000 jobs could be created in the French capital, according to Paris Eurospace, the city's lobbying group.

Why do young people turn to jihadism?

One of Catholic paper La Croix's main stories is about the process of radicalisation which leads some young people to jihadism in France.

The paper is focusing on a new study done by four researchers, who have taken a meticulous look at the lives of 20 convicted terrorists.

The group's findings defy a lot of preconceived ideas on the subject.

To start with, most of the men interviewed did not have a history of criminality and were well behaved in school.

But the study does reveal a recurring factor in the men's path to terrorism: an unstable or dysfunctional family background.

The study suggest that to get away from negligent or passive parents, the young men turn to authority figures outside the family sphere, often encountered on internet, where they discover the world of jihadist ideology.

France's next space project

Libération brings us a more uplifting story, with a report from Kourou, in French Guiana.

This is where the French civil engineering company, Eiffage, is building a huge launch site for the European Ariane-6 rocket

The site consists of a 30-metre basin dug spread across 140 acres of land and will cost 650 million euros.

The overall infrastructure should be completed by 2019.

Libération says the region has a lot to gain economically.

Nearly 50 companies from mainland France and Guiana are already involved and the construction site will be recruiting 250 workers in the next two months.

These will be mainly made up of young, unqualified workers in need of vocational training.

The director of France's Space Research Centre says that it will finally give locals a chance to get involved Europe's huge space progects, which they normally only get a glimpse of from the outside and for them to acquire life-changing qualifications in the process.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.