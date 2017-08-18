RFI in 15 languages

 

Namaste, my brothers!
 
Paris police evacuate 2,000 migrants

French anti-riot police force CRS officers stand by as migrants arrive to board buses during the evacuation of a makeshift camp at Porte de la Chapelle, in the north of Paris, on August 18, 2017. bertrand GUAY / AFP

French police moved out around 2,000 migrants from a makeshift camp in an area north of Paris on Friday, the 35th evacuation operation in two years in the capital.

A similar roundup of the mostly Afghan and African migrants around the Porte de la Chapelle area in July saw 2,800 moved from the streets into temporary accommodation.

The new centrist government under President Emmanuel Macron has promised improved procedures and new resources for genuine asylum seekers, but has warned it will take a tougher line on economic migrants.

"It's a new operation because everyone will undergo an administrative check and will then be sorted based on their situation," said a senior Paris police officer, Yann Drouet.

Shortly after daybreak, around 30 buses were brought in to move out the migrants, many of whom were ready waiting with small backpacks.

"It's hard, really hard, especially when it rains and at night when it's cold," said Rachid, a migrant in his twenties from Sudan who said he had been sleeping rough for 21 days.

 

