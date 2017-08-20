French weekly magazines review 20 August 2017

French weeklies in anti-Trump fury over his handling of the Charlottesville crisis and reckless mano-a-mano with North Korea's Kim Jung-un.

The Charlottesville crisis took a turn for the worse after a neo-Nazi sympathizer rammed his car into a crowd protesting against them killing a young woman.

The Left-leaning French Observer l'Obs recalls the facts behind the crisis. It reports that the groups of far-right extremists including members of the Ku Klux Klan had gathered in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a stature of Robert E Lee, commander the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia in the American Civil War.

Donald Trump's claims that there were "very fine people on both sides" triggering a political firestorm as Republicans and Democrats denounced his muted response to the violence.

The satirical Le Canard Enchainé notes that it took Donald Trump two days to condemn the Charlottesville racists. From the publication's point of view the so-called hot-headed President went through great pain before choosing his Klan.

The publication is indirectly referring to the Ku Klux Klan and other southern nostalgic pro-slavery groups which voted for Trump during the race to the White House.

The weekly also scorns Trump's rather soft stance towards the white supremacists at a time he was playing the tough guy against North Korea and threatening them with fire and furor never seen before.

Marianne is so concerned by the American President's war-mongering that it posted an edited photograph of Trump taking a selfie with Pyongyang Kim Jung-un smiling to the camera right behind the Donald.

But the light-hearted gig is accompanied in the background, by radiated fumes rising from a nuclear attack in a piece explaining the risks their reckless arm wrestling bout expose the world to.

According to the left-leaning magazine, the fate of a good part of the planet depends on outcome of the duel between Trump and Kim, branded by Marianne as the last of a long list of hawkish autocrats the world has known.

L'Obs holds the nuclear standoff in the Korean Peninsula caught China off guard. The magazine argues that for a long time Beijing closed its eyes on the nuclearization of her northern neighbour and is now uncertain about its ability to bring Pyongyang to reason.

This week's l'Express has all, you may want to know about Trump's delirium. The supplement is complete with the right-wing publication's assessment of his "real record" since taking office.

The magazine says that seven months after his inauguration, the American President has spent his time multiplying risky initiatives and tweeting, "with disconcerting candour and vulgarity about everything to the embarrassment of own advisers .

According to L'Express, the atmosphere in the White House is very close to the chaos and confusion prevailing at a train station.

The magazine says that Trump is also facing difficulties in finding candidates to fill up to 77 percent of top federal posts with few qualified experts coming forward to serve.

The vacancies include 42 high-level posts at the Pentagon with the positions of Inspector General and under Secretary of State in charge of the Navy still waiting to be filled.

L'Express holds that after a string of high profile dismissals and resignations, Trump has only his clan to rely on, his daughter Ivanka more than ever before, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and very soon his wife Melania.

The tense situation in Kenya where President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election sparked deadly protests also draws a comment from this week's Marianne.

The magazine holds that die hard supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have expressed their readiness for combat over the alleged rigging of the polls.

Marianne fears for the worse, another outbreak of communal violence similar to the post-election violence that rocked the east African country in 2007 causing the death of 1200 people.