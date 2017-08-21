French press review 21 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Painting and dreaming, part I
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and Chadian locals have access to health clinics, …
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and returnees in Chad suffer on one meal a day
  • media
    International report
    While fleeing the Central African Republic, some get caught up …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 21 August 2017

By
media DR

French press laments events in Spain as the hunt for the young van driver behind Catalonia terrorist attacks spreads across Europe. Meanwhile, President Macron faces a decisive ten days to get his labour reform right as boiling union anger looms.

The commentators reflect on the state of shock over the daring blood-letting by a group of young jihadists who killed 14 people and wounded 120 others in Barcelona and the Catalonian sea side resort of Cambrils last week.

Le Figaro reports that while two of the suspects were probably killed during the attack a large scale man hunt is underway to find the driver suspected of ramming a van into crowds in a busy Barcelona street.

Le Parisien says it is able to report that four Moroccan siblings are at the heart of the terrorist cell. The paper also reports that the Audi A-3 of the Cambrils terrorist was caught by a speed camera in France last week, raising the imperative for police to expand the search area.

The killers who have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State armed group know how to choose their targets, and how best to hit them during the hectic summer season, La Croix observes.

According to the paper, Barcelona which is a heartland of Spanish culture and  was an obvious target for such barbarians with a sworn hatred for Western values.

For Ouest France, after suffering total defeat on the war front in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is trying to activate the last trump cards it may still have by activating so-called dormant cells in the Maghreb and other potential terrorist networks in migrant communities across Europe especially among third generation Moroccans living in Spain.

La République des Pyrénées point out that the war against the Islamist terrorists should be ruthless, merciless and without boundaries, as their jihad not just against Western super powers but also against so-called miscreants from Bagdad to Manchester, through Tunis or Ouagadougou.

Some publications advise President Emmanuel Macron not to expect an extension of the honeymoon he has enjoyed, when he returns to the Elysée Palace this week from a short summer vacation.

L'Opinion says the climate can't be the same due his waning popularity in the polls, resulting from the authoritarian posture he put up since his inauguration and tensions arising from his decision to fast-track the labour code reform through ordinances.

On top of that it argues, lies the urgent task of drafting of a new budget that takes into consideration the promises he made to the French people.

Les Echos singles out the lowering of taxes promised by Macron, the first major test in matters of social reform.

L'Alsace says it expects the reform aimed at re-launching the labour market and modernizing social relations at work places to be wrapped up by the end of September.

Le Figaro predicts the next ten days to be decisive, if Macron hopes to prevent a wave of Union anger from spoiling his reform agenda.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.