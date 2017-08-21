French press review 21 August 2017

French press laments events in Spain as the hunt for the young van driver behind Catalonia terrorist attacks spreads across Europe. Meanwhile, President Macron faces a decisive ten days to get his labour reform right as boiling union anger looms.

The commentators reflect on the state of shock over the daring blood-letting by a group of young jihadists who killed 14 people and wounded 120 others in Barcelona and the Catalonian sea side resort of Cambrils last week.

Le Figaro reports that while two of the suspects were probably killed during the attack a large scale man hunt is underway to find the driver suspected of ramming a van into crowds in a busy Barcelona street.

Le Parisien says it is able to report that four Moroccan siblings are at the heart of the terrorist cell. The paper also reports that the Audi A-3 of the Cambrils terrorist was caught by a speed camera in France last week, raising the imperative for police to expand the search area.

The killers who have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State armed group know how to choose their targets, and how best to hit them during the hectic summer season, La Croix observes.

According to the paper, Barcelona which is a heartland of Spanish culture and was an obvious target for such barbarians with a sworn hatred for Western values.

For Ouest France, after suffering total defeat on the war front in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is trying to activate the last trump cards it may still have by activating so-called dormant cells in the Maghreb and other potential terrorist networks in migrant communities across Europe especially among third generation Moroccans living in Spain.

La République des Pyrénées point out that the war against the Islamist terrorists should be ruthless, merciless and without boundaries, as their jihad not just against Western super powers but also against so-called miscreants from Bagdad to Manchester, through Tunis or Ouagadougou.

Some publications advise President Emmanuel Macron not to expect an extension of the honeymoon he has enjoyed, when he returns to the Elysée Palace this week from a short summer vacation.

L'Opinion says the climate can't be the same due his waning popularity in the polls, resulting from the authoritarian posture he put up since his inauguration and tensions arising from his decision to fast-track the labour code reform through ordinances.

On top of that it argues, lies the urgent task of drafting of a new budget that takes into consideration the promises he made to the French people.

Les Echos singles out the lowering of taxes promised by Macron, the first major test in matters of social reform.

L'Alsace says it expects the reform aimed at re-launching the labour market and modernizing social relations at work places to be wrapped up by the end of September.

Le Figaro predicts the next ten days to be decisive, if Macron hopes to prevent a wave of Union anger from spoiling his reform agenda.