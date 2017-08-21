French tech firms join global call to stop killer robots

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Painting and dreaming, part I
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and Chadian locals have access to health clinics, …
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and returnees in Chad suffer on one meal a day
  • media
    International report
    While fleeing the Central African Republic, some get caught up …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Technology Weapon

French tech firms join global call to stop killer robots

By
media This robot is not a killer, but what would happen if it fell into the wrong hands? RFI/Eric Bataillon

Killer robots are coming. It may sound like science fiction, but 116 experts say it could become reality as artificial intelligence technology advances. Now, they are calling on the UN to impose a global ban on “lethal autonomous weapon systems”.

Six French tech experts are among those signing an open letter that paints a picture of weaponised robots turning against humans and going out of control: permitting armed conflict “at timescales faster than humans can comprehend” and falling into the hands of “despots and terrorists” to “use against innocent populations”.

In technical terms, such lethal weapons are one result of the convergence between robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“When we talk about modern autonomous weapons, we mean weapons that are able to proactively take a decision, using algorithms and artificial intelligence to select and engage targets without any human intervention or even supervision,” says Tudor Djamo-Mitchell of Paris-region AI firm Spoon, one of the signatories of the letter.

“We’re building autonomous systems that are able to execute a target without the aid of a human,” says Daniel Hulme, another signatory and founder and CEO of British artificial intelligence firm Satalia. “The concern is that if we introduce artificial intelligence into these types of autonomous weapons, then we can’t predict what they decide is a target.”

While drones and weaponised robots are already used in warfare today, the technology risks speeding up faster than anyone can predict.

“When you open this box of lethal autonomous weapons, it’s going to evolve at the same rhythm that everything in information technology is evolving, doubling in speed and being divided by two in size every year,” warns Raphaël Cherrier, founder and CEO of Qucit AI firm in Bordeaux.

Is a global ban possible?

While the letter calls on a United Nations body called the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons to establish a group tasked with preventing an arms race, even those who signed it are unsure how effective a global ban could be.

“If you think about nuclear proliferation, you can control the enrichment of plutonium, because it’s done in big industries, but if you think about autonomous weapons, there’s a robotic part and a software part, and both can be very easily spread around the world,” Cherrier says. “How is a global ban going to help, I don’t know, but at least the problem should be raised.”

“For me, signing this letter is as much around raising awareness as anything else,” says Daniel Hulme. “The exponential growth of artificial intelligence systems is making people wake up and realise that they can have a very positive impact on the world or a very negative impact, and that there’s a critical point where we could lose control over these systems, and that that could happen in the next decade.”

Tudor Djamo-Mitchell, who deals with philosophical and ethical questions in his firm, believes opening debate on questions of responsibility would lay the groundwork for an international legal framework for lethal autonomous weapons.

“Whenever you create this type of weapon, you are not sure of who is responsible for the casualties. Is it the designers of the algorithms or the people who are supervising its use, or any?” he asks, adding there is another dimension.

“When public opinion judges something like an assassination for example, there is an ethical need to be able to relate to the person who has taken the decision, and when this person becomes an algorithm or an artificial intelligence, all responsibility but also all possibility of understanding the action disappear.”

This UN body was actually to meet Monday, but the meeting has been postponed until November, prompting a line in the letter warning that there is not long to act, saying “once this Pandora’s box” of killer robots “is opened, it will be hard to close”.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.