French press review 23 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
South Sudan runs out of fuel
Juba in South Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and Chadian locals have access to health clinics, …
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and returnees in Chad suffer on one meal a day
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron North Korea Press review Terrorism

French press review 23 August 2017

By
media DR

French newspapers are busy discussing Emmanuel Macron's upcoming reforms this morning, as well as their effects on the lives of students and millionnaires. France's history of slavery is another talking point, as questions are raised about the country's controversial statues and street names...

Trouble is brewing in French universities.

As the start of the new academic year get closer, Le Monde says they’re “saturated” with students, so much so that over 6,000 candidates are still waiting to be allocated a place.

The paper explains that more young people want to attend university than ever before.

Nearly 40,000 new candidates applied for a place in March this year. Added to this figure are the 25,000 students seeking to change courses.

Due to the high demand in some faculties, nearly 10,000 students saw their first choice of subject turned down, following a random draw.

In France, any student who passes the Baccalauréat after high school is entitled a place at univsersity.

But Le Monde says the government is now considering a more selective approach, to regulate access to courses based on students’ academic record.

This will not sit well with student unions, who are already preparing to protest against the government’s plans to cut education spending by 330 million euros and knock 5 euros off public housing allowances.

French students certainly know a thing or two about protests.
Their wrath can certainly test the nerves of the most determined ministers.

Le Monde says none of this bodes well for the government, and that the coming year will begin under high tension.

 

Good news for France's millionaires

 

Le Figaro is getting excited about another controversial reform Emmanuel Macron has promised to carry out.

The French president wants to roll back the "Impôt de Solidarité sur la Fortune" - that’s a tax on France’s wealthiest residents, whose assets exceed one million 300 thousand euros, at a progressive rate starting at 0.5 per cent.

It’s been blamed for causing millionnaires to flee France, but has also been a bit of a taboo, that no president since Jacques Chirac has dared to question.

Macron now wants to scrap the wealth tax, and tax real estate instead, to encourage investment.

In its editorial, Le Figaro is hailing the planned reform as highly significant, and a sign that Macron truly is breaking with the past.

“It would put an end to a system which wastes wealth and pushes into exile people whose only crime is to have made money”, it says.

The right-wing paper predicts that "some entrepreneurs will no longer need to leave", and that some might even come back.

But the President isn’t going far enough, according to Le Figaro.

A hefty tax on real estate would penalise “small” fortunes, whose wealth comes from their main home or their second home.

The paper says this sends the wrong message, and that even if you amputate it, “a silly tax remains a silly tax”.

 

What should France do with its monuments to slave-owners?

 

In the wake of far-right protests in the US, against the removal of a statue of a Confederate general in Virginia, Libération is asking if France shouldn't also take a critical look at some its historical monuments.

“Slavery - France too has its ghosts” reads the headline on the front page.

From statues to street names, the paper says France should confront the legacy of its slave-trade era.

“The persistence in some French towns of plaques commemorating shipowners who made a fortune in the slave trade [...] legitimately insults Republican memory”, reads the editorial, “not only among African or Caribbean communities.”

According to Libération, it would be ridiculous to remove the monuments and names of all historical figures involved in slavery, such as Napoleon, Colbert, Richelieu, or Louis XIV.

But it says France should at least take away tributes to those who don’t have a wider legacy to be commemorated.

 

French cinema pays tribute to AIDS activists

 

One French movie is creating quite a stir in the press this morning.

100 beats per minute will be released in cinemas today.

Set in the early 1990s, the film depicts a group of activists associated with the Paris chapter of Act Up, as they try to raise awareness about the growing AIDS epidemic, whilst challenging the attitudes of the authorities and big laboratories.

It won the Grand Prix at the Festival de Cannes, and most newspapers are enthusisastic about the movie.

Le Monde says the director Robin Campillo doesn't give in to easy effects or melodrama, but tells his story with empathy and and lucidity.

La Croix also lauds the film's historical accuracy, as well as the quality of the cinematography, but says that it's not easy to watch, and drags on a little.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.