French press review 25 August 2017

There's some good news for the French president this morning, amid reports of his diplomatic success in Europe and positive predictions for the French economy. There's also some criticism, as the French far-left prepare to oppose his economic reforms. Killer robots and Turkeys shift towards autocracy are the other big talking points...

Le Monde has some good news for Emmanuel Macron this morning.

The paper says the French economy is on the rise, after five disappointing years.

Growth is back, at a rate of 0.5% over the last three quarters, as well as household consumption and investment.

Le Monde says President Macron is “lucky”.

Whereas his predecessor had to manage an economy still shaken by the economic crisis, the country was in much better shape by the time the new president was elected.

There’s also been a rebound in international trade, and the eurozone as a whole is more robust than in recent years.

So the stars are aligned for Macron, as he enters a period of economic reforms.

His government’s prediction of a 1.6% growth rate in 2017, the highest in five years, should boost his confidence.

He will, however, have to tackle France’s 34-billion-euro trade deficit, which is the country’s Achilles’ heel.

Macron's diplomatic success in Europe

Le Monde has more encouraging words for Macron as he tours Eastern and Central Europe this week.

The president has been pushing for a change in EU rules on the employment abroad of workers from low-pay countries.

"Posted" workers are currently allowed to pay taxes and social charges in their home country, rather than the country they work in.

Macron says the system creates unfair competition among workers, and according to Le Monde, he has already managed to rally two key allies to his cause - the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

“It was one of the main pillars of his presidential campaign and he’s sticking to it”, the paper says in its editorial.

He might have won the first leg, but he now has to win over Bulgaria and Romania

In what appears to be a subtle game of diplomatic chess, he wil be trying to isolate Poland, one of the main opponents to the reform, in order to snatch a compromise.

Macron the "social-killer"

If Macron can take heart from Le Monde's articles, Libération is definitely out to spoil the mood.

The only mention the paper makes of Macron on the front page is a less than flattering quote from the MP Alexis Corbière, from the far-left party France Insoumise.

They’re having a summer get-together in Marseille, to plan their resistance to the government reforms.

Corbière says the French president is a “social-killer”.

In the interview, he describes Macron as a proponent of "economic fanaticism", surrounded by “vengeful liberal supremacists”, who "suckle off big businesses", “to punish the working class”.

As for the optimistic predictions for the French economy, Corbière says it’s a "joke of bad taste", and that poverty and unemployment have increased over the last 5 years, because of Hollande and Macron.

In September, France Insoumise oppose Macron’s plan to liberalise labour legislation with street protests, as well as in parliament, where the party has 17 members.

The rise of the machine

Libération’s top story is about killer robots, which will soon be real, according to its 4-page report.

Experts have just sent an open letter to the UN, asking that their development be better supervised.

They say that after gunpowder and nuclear technology, “autonomous lethal weapons” will trigger a third revolution in warfare.

The crux of the matter is that the robots currently being developed will be able to take the initiative to kill people, thanks to an advances in artificial intelligence.

In its editorial, Libération says that when you look at the collateral already being inflicted by drones, it's easy to imagine how dangerous robots could be.

The paper says it’s urgent that we take control of the problem, at a time of global remilitarisation, with a growing amount of political leaders going completely bonkers.

"What will happen if these machines fall into the hands of dictators or terrorists?" It asks.

"What if it gets hacked?"

Libération concludes that "war is too serious a matter to be trusted to machines".

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's autocratic agenda

Le Figaro's main story is about Turkey's shift towards a police state under Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The paper says the country is drifting further away from the West, and that under the cover of anti-terrorism, it says local police are keeping the population under control.

In its editorial, titled "Orwell in Istanbul", Le Figaro says Erdowan is gradually bringing in a new era of autocracy, complete with purges, jam-packed prisons, and militants acting like a moral police.

The paper says it's not just the political system that's changing, but society as a whole, which Erdowan is trying to refashion.

Should Hollande make a comeback?

Oddly enough, Le Figaro doesn't have a lot to say on the domestic front this morning.

But it did sneak in a rather spiteful opinion poll amongst its readers.

They were asked if they thought a return of François Hollande to politics would be a good thing, and surprise, surprise... 90% answered with a big fat "no".

