President Emmanuel Macron spent 26,000 euros on makeup in first three months

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
Israeli Defence Forces at Gush Etzion
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France President

President Emmanuel Macron spent 26,000 euros on makeup in first three months

By
media Macron greets the crowd after a mass to pay tribute to French priest Father Jacques Hamel one year after he was killed by Islamist militants in an attack in the church, in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Charly Triballea REUTERS/Charly Triballea

Vanity is an expensive business. French president Emmanuel Macron came under fire on Thursday after Le Point magazine reported that he’d spent 26,000 euros on makeup in his first three months in office.

Aides say that this figure of more than 8,000 euros per month will now be significantly reduced.

According to the report in Le Point magazine, Macron’s personal makeup artist put in two claims for payment, one for €10,000 and another for €16,000, for doing his makeup during his travels and ahead of press conferences.

The Elysée Palace said in response: “We called in a contractor as a matter of urgency.”

President Macron's spokesperson said that spending on makeup would be “significantly reduced” in future, Le Point reported.

The magazine did also point out the amount spent is less than under some of Macron’s predecessors.

François Hollande spent 30,000 euros every three months on makeup, including the salary of a makeup artist.

In addition, Hollande paid his hairdresser a gross salary of almost 10,000 euros a month. This makes an eye-watering total of 240,000 euros per year on vanity.

Nicolas Sarkozy, however, did spend slightly less on his makeup then Macron, a mere 8,000 euros each month.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.