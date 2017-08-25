President Emmanuel Macron spent 26,000 euros on makeup in first three months

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Vanity is an expensive business. French president Emmanuel Macron came under fire on Thursday after Le Point magazine reported that he’d spent 26,000 euros on makeup in his first three months in office.
Aides say that this figure of more than 8,000 euros per month will now be significantly reduced.
According to the report in Le Point magazine, Macron’s personal makeup artist put in two claims for payment, one for €10,000 and another for €16,000, for doing his makeup during his travels and ahead of press conferences.
The Elysée Palace said in response: “We called in a contractor as a matter of urgency.”
President Macron's spokesperson said that spending on makeup would be “significantly reduced” in future, Le Point reported.
The magazine did also point out the amount spent is less than under some of Macron’s predecessors.
François Hollande spent 30,000 euros every three months on makeup, including the salary of a makeup artist.
In addition, Hollande paid his hairdresser a gross salary of almost 10,000 euros a month. This makes an eye-watering total of 240,000 euros per year on vanity.
Nicolas Sarkozy, however, did spend slightly less on his makeup then Macron, a mere 8,000 euros each month.