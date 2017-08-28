RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Emmanuel Macron

France gets new top dog!

By
media French President's dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, is seen as ministers attend the first government meeting Reuters/Christian Hartmann

In keeping with time-honoured French presidential tradition, Emmanuel Macron has given the country a First Dog.

Nemo -- who is aged between one and two and was adopted from a shelter for abandoned dogs -- was glimpsed on Monday scampering around the Elysee Palace in a red collar, under the watchful eye of footmen in frock coats.

Every post-war French president has had a dog, who has the run of the palace's expansive gardens.

Most have picked a labrador, though World War II hero Charles de Gaulle had a pint-sized corgi -- a gift from Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Nemo succeeds Philae, a labrador named after the European Space Agency's comet lander that was gifted to ex-president Francois Hollande as a puppy by Montreal-based French war veterans.

Across the Atlantic, torrents of ink were spilt on ex-president Barack Obama's pet dogs Bo and Sunny.

 
