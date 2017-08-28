French Deliveroo 'gig' riders strike over pay

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Painting and dreaming, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part II
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Protests Labour

French Deliveroo 'gig' riders strike over pay

By
media Deliveroo riders protest Place de la République in Paris on 11 August, 2017. Jacques Demarthon/AFP

French riders working for the food delivery company Deliveroo, one of the stars of the new "gig" economy, have staged protests to complain about changes to their pay.

More than a hundred cyclists who deliver food from restaurants in the cities of Paris, Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon demonstrated on Sunday, with another round of protests planned for Monday, including at the group's Paris offices.

Britain's Deliveroo has switched all its riders from 27 August to the same contract in which they are paid per delivery -- between 5.0-5.75 euros -- rather than an hourly rate.

"Overall it means losses of 20-30 percent for us. It's huge," Diego Guglieri Don Vito, one of the organisers of a demonstration in the eastern city of Lyon, told the the French news agency AFP.

Deliveroo has said that the change affects about 600 out of 7,500 bikers in France who were on contracts signed before August 2016.

The British company employs all of its riders as independent contractors, rather than as employees, meaning that they do not have rights such as the minimum wage or paid holidays.

This so-called "gig" economy, in which contractors have no job security and are paid only when they work, is seen by some as offering new flexible forms of employment but criticised by others as being exploitative.

Delivery riders in France have formed trade unions and collectives to try increase their bargaining power in negotiations over pay and conditions with Deliveroo and its competitors Foodora and UberEats.

7.5 euros per delivery

The leaders of the Deliveroo protests are demanding 7.5 euros per delivery and a guaranteed minimum of two deliveries per hour.

"The movement is only just starting. We're in the process of bringing everyone together, including at the European level," said Jerome Pimot, head of one of the French collectives called U'live. "Everyone has the same lack of job security."

Since its London launch in 2013, Deliveroo has expanded into dozens of cities across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

It partners with restaurants that do not have delivery services, charges the customer a small delivery charge and takes a commission from the restaurant.

- with AFP

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.