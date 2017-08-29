French press review 29 August 2017

NGO's disturbed by President Macron's offer of "safe havens" in Niger and Chad for Europe-bound African migrants. And can Angola's newly-elected President Joao Lourenco deliver "economic miracle" amid falling oil prices?

We begin with reactions to Monday's mini-summit in Paris where seven African and European leaders backed a road map to screen asylum seekers in Africa as a way to prevent thousands from taking perilous journeys across the Mediterranean.

This after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the setting up of so-called "fully safe areas" in Niger and Chad as key transit points for migrants -- where asylum-seekers would be processed by the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

The roadmap is a follow up to last month's offer of 10 million euros as aid to Niger to combat clandestine immigration.

More than 14,000 people, many fleeing conflicts or hardship in Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia, have died attempting to reach Europe since 2014 with an estimated 125,000 migrants having crossed the Mediterranean, into Italy since the beginning of the year.

Le Monde reports that the proposal sparked a chain of protest reactions from NGOs working on the migrants’ crisis. The newspaper claims that several of them dismissed Macron's objective as far-fetched considering the current precarious security conditions in Niger and Chad.

For Le Figaro, European capacities to accommodate more migrants are saturated, and their social systems to over-burdened to accept extra heads to feed and care for.

According to the right-wing publication it is imperative for EU leaders to show that the situation is not out of control in the wake of the convulsions provoked by the massive movement of populations.

Otherwise it warns it could further hurt the right to asylum system and nourish populism in the community which would be disastrous in the long term.

For Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, it will take more money that the 10 million euros offered by the EU, to make Africa desirable to its inhabitants and Europe less attractive to migrants.

The election of Angola's ruling MPLA party candidate Joao Lourenco, to replace the country's long-serving President Eduardo dos Santos draws a comment from the latest Le Monde.

The paper analyses his promise to boost foreign investment despite an economic crisis triggered by the fall in oil prices. Lourenco said he wants to be recognized as a leader who brought an "economic miracle" to the southern African country.

But according to Le Monde, after the spectacular transformation at lightning speed of the capital Luanda with Chinese-constructed skyscrapers and motorways everything now looks like an illusion.

For the publication, the infrastructure-for-oil deal has lost its glitter and the Chinese are returning home just as less enthusiastic about their legacy as the Cubans soldiers who occupied Angola during the Cold War.

Le Monde says that the diversification of the economy long promised by President dos Santos during his long reign remains a utopian dream.

According to the paper, Angola remains a case study for people looking to illustrate the oil curse.

"President Emmanuel Macron has butterflies in the stomach" as he prepares to unveil his reform of the labour code. That's the opinion expressed by L'Humanité.

The Communist daily argues that at the look of things it promises to be a show of force, accusing the President of not coming clean about the ordinances with which he intends to pass the reform.

“It's the same tactic prepared at the end of the El Khomri labour laws”, which it claims consisted in keeping the Unions asleep”, warns l'Huma. The paper says the strategy won't last beyond Thursday because it will only bolter the resolve of the unions to take fight into the streets.

As the government prepares to unveil the ordinances on Thursday, L'Opinion argues that what matters is to stay the course of the reforms and not give in to fatalism or miss out on the unique opportunity to cushioning the shock by standing firm without getting scared of opinionated democracy, opinion surveys street democracy.