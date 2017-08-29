Macron to outline foreign policy goals

He will unveil his policies in a closely watched address given to France's nearly 200 ambassadors.

The French leader has previously singled out the fight against terrorism and radicalisation as his main points of concern, and is widely expected to put these issues on top of France's international agenda.

At Macron’s cabinet meeting on Monday, ministers started looked at reforms it must implement between from now and 2018.

One such reform that will weigh heavy on foreign policy is the heavy cost-cutting expected next year in order to meet the European Stability Pact pledge to maintain France’s deficit at or below three percent of GDP.

However, its not going to be easy. Visiting Romania last week, the president declared, “France is not a country that can be reformed; it’s a country that hates reforms. One must propose [instead] to transform the country deeply to give it true European leadership.”