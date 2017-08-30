French press review 30 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Families desperate for news of Ukraine's disappeared
Liliana Kolesova (R) holding a photo of her son, Yevgeni
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Families desperate for news of Ukraine's disappeared
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part II
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 30 August 2017

By
media DR

Tropical storm Harvey leaving a trail of destruction in southern Texas, tensions over North Korea's nuclear program and President Macron’s war on terror, are the topical issues in today’s French papers.

First Kim Jong-Un’s posture of defiance to continue his nuclear program despite a stern warning from the UN Security Council to stop it.

Le Parisien reports that after Tuesday’s firing of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile, Pyongyang has promised more missile flights, calling the latest a mere "curtain-raiser". The paper describes Tuesday’s missile test North Korea’s most daring provocation witnessed for a long time.

According to Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, it was clear from the start, that the lull observed over the past weeks was not going to last. The paper says it was just a respite and not a truce, which is why Kim, locked for a long time in an arm-twisting bout with Washington, was unlikely to back down.

For Le Journal de la Haute-Marne, in a confrontation such as this, where it is hard to detect a rational approach, few experts are capable of predicting the next provocative step the Pyongyang strongman is capable of taking.

The paper says the tensions are likely to cause even further anxiety, considering the erratic character of America's current leader Donald Trump towards the North Korean "megalomaniac".

 

The monster storm Harvey lashing the southern coast of Texas and the unprecedented flooding which has left tens of thousands of people needing emergency housing also shares front-page prominence in today’s newspapers.

Le Parisien offers a photographic coverage of the scenes of despair and suffering taking place in Houston, America's fourth largest city in which some 6 million people are affected overall by the floods.

The paper says that in the country where a polarising Presidential election and a swirl of controversies such as the attack on antiracism protesters by white supremacist in Charlottesville which   highlighted their deep divides, Americans have embraced the Texas floods as a rare opportunity to pull together as one.

 

President Emmanuel Macron's diplomacy comes under the spotlight after he named the fight against terrorism as his government's top foreign policy priority.

Addressing some 200 French ambassadors gathered in Paris for their annual workshop, Macron said "there was no place for naivety, nor for fear of Islam that confuses Islamism and Islamic".

Le Figaro congratulates the President for finding the right words in designating the enemy, but underlines it was a little regrettable to hear him talk about assuming the objective as if it was not obvious.

For its part, L'Humanité deplores Macron's decision to go after Venezuela which he branded as a dictatorship, copying Donald Trump in the words of the Communist paper.

According to l'Huma, it is not in Caracas but in Istanbul that 160 journalists have been thrown into prison and where tens and thousands of suspected opposition members have been dismissed from the public service and where Kurds have been massacred in recent years.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.