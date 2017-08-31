French comedian Dieudonné to travel to N. Korea

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
Still from
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
  • media
    International report
    Families desperate for news of Ukraine's disappeared
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part II
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Dieudonné North Korea France

French comedian Dieudonné to travel to N. Korea

By
media French comedian Dieudonné AFP

French comedian Dieudonné, who has been convicted for racist and anti-Semitic comments in the past, has announced that he plans to travel to North Korea next month.

Dieudonné M'Bala M'Bala will travel there on 9 September along with far-right writer Alain Soral, who has already visited Pyongyang to "work for peace", the comedian said in a video posted on YouTube last week.

"Peace festival" in Pyongyang

"At a time when the United States is organising military exercises on the Korean peninsula, I believe we have to take action," Dieudonné said, adding that he would take part in a "peace festival" in Pyongyang.

Early on Tuesday, the reclusive state fired a missile over Japan, the latest in a series of launches, prompting US President Donald Trump to insist that "all options" were on the table in an implied threat of military action.

The UN Security Council denounced North Korea's latest missile test, unanimously demanding that Pyongyang halt its missile programme.

The comedian has often made headlines, most notably with his trademark "quenelle" hand gesture that looks like an inverted Nazi salute, but which he insists is merely anti-establishment.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.