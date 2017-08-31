RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
Still from
 
France
France Press review

French press review 31 August 2017

By
media DR

President Macron in D-Day test as his government unveils his landmark draft for labour reform. And French papers mark 20 years of the death of iconic "Lady" Diana in a car crash in Paris.

The papers are all about President Emmanuel Macron's long interview, granted to coincide with the unveiling of his draft proposal for a landmark reform of the labour Code.

The young President favours a cap on compensation awarded to workers by labour courts in cases of unfair dismissal, more freedom for employers to negotiate terms and conditions with employees at the company level and "project contracts" which make it easier for employers to lay off staff.

The papers hold that the reforms are being carried out on the promise that more flexibility in the labour market will help drive down unemployment of 9.5 percent.

With leftists fearing an erosion of workers' rights, Communist L'Humanité seems to have no illusions about the outcome of the reform which it claims will hurt labour.

The publication turns its rage against the employers unions accused of having prescribed a shock liberal treatment for the educational sector with the sole goal of giving rendering young people 100 percent compatible with a work environment. .

Some publications see the President's media outing as a call to arms addressed to his supporters, at a moment of dwindling fortunes in the polls.

That's the opinion upheld by Le Figaro. It claims that Macron who is facing difficulties in implementing his first structural reforms was obliged to descend from his "Olympus" at this critical moment of his mandate.

According to Les Echos, the 15-page interview granted to Le Point weekly is an admission on the part of Macron that his silence had lasted too long.

Le Parisien describes the presentation of the draft ordinances reforming the labour code as the executive's "baptism of fire". For the publication, it is up to Macron, to either incarnate reform or if necessary accept a standoff with the streets or opt for reconciliation with the risk of being perceived as sacrificing his reform agenda on the altar of social peace.

According to l'Opinion, for someone who positioned politically on the obsession of doing several things at the same time, it will be interesting to see how much courage he can put up in assuming the land-mark reform.

And for Libération, the general impression is that the reform in progress goes well beyond the El Khomry laws of last spring adding that the protests being mounted against the new bill is ironically less aggressive that the ones which fought against the Socialist government.

Some papers mark 20 years of Princess Diana's death in a car crash in Paris.

La Dépêche du Midi observing that two decades after the tragedy her cult lives on with many of her fans recalling the ocean of flowers and candles at her funeral.

According to the paper, Diana remains an image, photographed without limits and millions of times by paparazzi in the company of the destitute, the sick and in company of her lovers as well.

She will remain as the image par excellence of today's beautiful woman who in the paper's words would have been approaching her 60s today.

For L'Alsace, like Marilyn Monroe, Diana is the subject of two decades of fantasy by fanatics still reeling over an alleged plot by the British secret services on the orders of the Queen.

Such “half-truths are hard to combat especially because legends are forever and Diana is one of them”, concludes the publication.

 
