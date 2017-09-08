Peugeot investigated for fraud over diesel emissions claims

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
Fantastic Negrito at RFI
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    US Open wildcard gives Sharapova chance to rejoin Grand Slam …
  • media
    World music matters
    Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
  • media
    Culture in France
    Visa Pour l'Image photo festival 'a necessary eye-opener'
  • media
    International report
    Assessing the impact of Sierra Leone's mudslides on UK diaspora …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Kenya election ruling wins Africans' admiration
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
PSA Peugeot Citroën Car

Peugeot investigated for fraud over diesel emissions claims

By
media A technician uses a portable emissions measurement system on a Citroen car during emissions tests. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File

Investigators suspect French carmaker PSA intentionally built diesel cars that failed to meet pollution rules, daily newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday. The company immediately denied it acted fraudulently.

Le Monde said French fraud investigators believe the firm had a "global strategy aimed at building fraudulent motors and then sell them," citing a report by the investigators it obtained.

The report by the DGCCRF anti-fraud agency was one of the documents that prompted French prosecutors to open in April a probe into the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars.

A PSA spokesman told the AFP news agency the firm "denies any fraudulent strategies and strongly reaffirms the appropriateness of its technology choices" to reduce pollution.

NOx emissions

The auto industry has come under a cloud of suspicion since Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, admitted in September 2015 to having fitted 11 million cars with devices the reduced harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions during regulatory tests but spewed out pollution when driven on the road.

Fraud investigators have levelled similar allegations at PSA's French rival Renault, part government-owned and accused of cheating on pollution tests for diesel and petrol engines for over 25 years with the knowledge of top management. Renault has denied the claim.

The French are also looking into allegations surrounding Volkswagen and Fiat-Chrysler.

Le Monde said that the DGCCRF report identified 1.9 million diesel vehicles sold by PSA in France between September 2009 and September 2015 "with motors that function using fraudulent strategies".

Fine of €5 billion

The newspaper said PSA could face a fine of 5 billion euros.

PSA said in a statement it has not been contacted by the judicial authorities and is "outraged to learn that information has been provided to third parties" while it has not been granted access to the information submitted by investigators to the public prosecutor's office.

The firm defended its strategy regarding engine settings, which it said favours low NOx emissions in cities while ensuring a better balance between NOx and carbon dioxide emissions on open roads.

It added its "vehicles have never been equipped with software or systems making it possible to detect compliance tests and to activate a pollutant treatment device that would be inactive during customer use".

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.