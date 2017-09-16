France's top court bars access to Rwanda genocide files

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The quiz is back!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    UN Peacekeepers under fire over sex abuse claims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's reconciliation ladies
  • media
    Culture in France
    Agnès B.'s art collection, Anselm Kieffer, Leila Alaoui and Keith …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Rwanda France Genocide

France's top court bars access to Rwanda genocide files

By
media A Ghanaian Blue Helmet follows the evacuation of Tutsi refugees from Kigali, on 20 June 19 AFP

France's highest court ruled on Friday that a researcher could be denied access to sensitive archives concerning the 1994 genocide in Rwanda even though they were ostensibly opened to the public in 2015.

Researcher and author François Graner, who has written a number of works on the genocide, cannot see the files because of a law protecting presidential archives for 25 years following the death of a head of state, the supreme court ruled.

Kigali's minority Tutsi-led government has accused France, under then president François Mitterrand, of supporting the Hutu regime that carried out the bulk of the killings, in which around 800,000 mostly Tutsi people died.

The supreme court said its ruling applied to the archives of former presidents, prime ministers and ministers.

Archives available in 2021

As Mitterrand died in 1996, his archives should become available in 2021.

The court said its ruling was "justified in the general interest" and that it did not undermine freedom of expression, rejecting Graner's argument that the 25-year rule flouted several constitutional rights.

The French presidency under François Hollande announced the declassification of archives on Rwanda for the period 1990-95 on 7 April, 2015.

At the time it was considered a strong gesture, coming on the 21st anniversary of the start of the genocide in the former Belgian colony.

The president's office, saying the move was motivated by a "wish for truth", opened the files to researchers, victims' associations and civil society groups.

But when Graner tried to consult Mitterrand's archives from the time of the genocide he was refused.

"It's obviously a disappointment," Graner said of Friday's ruling. "The motivations of this decision are political."

Graner plans to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights, "which isn't encumbered by such political considerations", he said.

with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.