French lorry drivers take action against government’s labour reforms

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
Newspaper vendor, Sorie Kamara, in Freetown
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
  • media
    Global Focus
    UN Peacekeepers under fire over sex abuse claims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's reconciliation ladies
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Strike Lorry

French lorry drivers take action against government’s labour reforms

By
media Rush hour traffic at the Arc de Triomphe which is seen through a small-particle haze in Paris, 13 March 2014. Reuters/Charles Platiau

French lorry drivers opposing the government's reform of labour laws staged protests in Paris and across the country on Monday, ahead of more strikes next week.

The CFDT and CFTC unions claim their industry will be hit by French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial overhaul of the country's labour code.

The truck drivers fear the changes to labour laws will impact the small businesses that make up 75-80% of the profession by creating “unfair competition” between them, and reducing job security.

Monday's protests which included go-slows on motorways around France come ahead of a rolling strike by lorry drivers belonging to two other unions, the CGT and FO, that is due to begin on September 25th.

“This is a warning to the government. If we are not heard, we will not just stop here,” said Patrick Blaise, secretary-general of the French Democratic Federation of Labour (CFDT).

Monday's actions included around 50 protesters set themselves up just south of Lyon at the Vienne-Reventin toll booth on the A7, handing out leaflets to drivers. Protesters also took action at the Saint-Avold toll booth on the A4 motorway in Moselle.

There was a go-slow operation put in place between Lille and Seclin, causing delays on the A1. And a one-hour traffic jam resulted from blockades in both directions on the motorway between Paris and Strasbourg.

The lorry driver unions were keen to reassure the public that their action was not meant to create traffic jams, but instead to “alert” workers and citizens to their cause.

But drivers could face more disruption with the CGT and FO unions set to hold more strikes next week.

Secretary-general of the CGT for transport, Jérôme Vérité, said the planned protest next week would “have very concrete consequences for the French economy”.

A group of representatives from the French Democratic Federation of Labour (CFDT) union will meet labour minister, Muriel Pénicaud, to discuss the reforms on Monday.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.