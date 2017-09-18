French press review 18 September 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
Newspaper vendor, Sorie Kamara, in Freetown
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
  • media
    Global Focus
    UN Peacekeepers under fire over sex abuse claims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's reconciliation ladies
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 18 September 2017

By
media

Are President Macron's labour laws as doctored for the rich?   French youth demonstrate people power at the Fête de l'Humanité and what to expect from Donald Trump's maiden address to the United Nations. 

We start with the findings of a new poll showing that up to 53% of French people consider the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron's government as too favourable to the wealthy.

The survey by the Viavoice polling institute, carried out for Liberation, also found that up to 68 per cent of respondents believe that Macron's flagship reform of the labour code would facilitate the laying off of workers. Up to 65 per cent of respondents said that they expect the new labour laws to roll back the powers of the unions.

Libération also highlights disturbing findings in the poll that up to 60 per cent of the French fear that the reforms would increase job insecurity in the country.

According to Libération, the survey confirms that the French people don’t buy Macron’s tinkering with the labour code, but won’t repeat the massive protests staged against the labour laws of the previous government. These protests led to the disintegration of the left.

What that means, Libé concludes, is that citizens are resigned to their fate and now eyeing the reform as a done deal.  

 

With regard to the weakening anti-Macron revolt, L' Est Républicain says there is little to expect from unions.

According to the publication, however, social protests in French culture are like an “old diesel engine which needs to be heated up”.

The regional paper, describes last Tuesday's demostrations organized by the powerful General Workers Confederation the CGT as a “warm up ahead of serious things to come”.

L'Est Republicain says there is still a fair chance that the anti-Macron protest could still make its mark, arguing that “minorities sometimes are the ones who make history”.

 

L’Humanité leads with the demonstration of leftist power at this week-end's Fête de l'Humanité in Paris on Saturday and Sunday attended by more than 500,000 people.

The Communist daily says it was heart-warming to watch the beaming faces of the youthful crowds at the celebration of fraternity, facing the future together with unprecedented passion to acquire new knowledge.

L'Humanité suggests that the massive turnout at this year's event may blossom into greater awareness about the gravity of the current government's agenda to destroy the labour code and rights.

  

Some of today's French newspapers look forward to Tuesday's 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, where Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron are expected to address the world body for the very first time.

L'Alsace says that each of the freshmen's words and gestures will be scrutinized, as they are compelled to clarify their stance on pressing foreign policy issues.

Le Figaro says the pronouncements of the American President will be followed with great attention, as world leaders still wait to know what Trump's “doctrine” is all about.

According to the right-wing publication, it is unfortunate that international relations are not a matter of principles for the new American leader. Watching Trump at the rostrum of the United Nations, it claims, will be like “listening to a non-believer preaching at a church alter”.

Le Figaro also holds that it will be surprising for an "America First" apostle like Trump to develop a vision for the world at the temple of multilateralism.

Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace argues that since Donald Trump's arrival at the White House, his administration has been flying without instruments, complicating the work of global diplomacy. They say that this is especially true about the United Nations institutions for which he reserved his harshest tweets.

The Catholic daily La Croix makes a mockery of President Trump’s untenable position. It wonders how the same man, who once ridiculed the UN as a club where people gather to talk and have a good time, has finally decided just one year later to join the club himself.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.