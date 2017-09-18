PSG star Layvin Kurzawa new victim of blackmail

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
Newspaper vendor, Sorie Kamara, in Freetown
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
  • media
    Global Focus
    UN Peacekeepers under fire over sex abuse claims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Stephens and Nadal brought to the US Open
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's reconciliation ladies
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Football

PSG star Layvin Kurzawa new victim of blackmail

By
media 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - France vs Netherlands - Saint-Denis, France - August 31, 2017 France's Layvin Kurzawa in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

After the infamous sextape allegations involving Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema, it's now Paris Saint Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa who appears to have become ensnared in a blackmail plot.

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was caught on a mobile phone criticizing his national coach Didier Deschamps this summer.

The video, filmed during a night out with his friends at a shisha bar, fell into the hands of blackmailers, judicial sources revealed on Monday.

The ex-Monaco defender was then contacted and told to pay €100,000 to stop the recording becoming public.

Instead of paying the money upfront, Kurzawa contacted the police who set up a meeting to nab the blackmailers.

But prior to the rendez-vous, Europe 1 radio station reports that police tapped the phone of the blackmailers and discovered they were in fact planning to rob Kurzawa and steal the money as he left his house.

Police arrested three suspects and have since detained two more people.

This latest blackmail plot, which comes after the infamous sextape allegations involving Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema could compromise Kurzawa's chances of featuring for France in their World Cup qualifiers away to Bulgaria and at home to Belarus next month.

Kurzawa had emerged as first-choice for coach Didier Deschamps as left back for both PSG and the national side.

The worry is that could now change.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, for instance, hasn't been seen in a blue shirt since he was accused of blackmailing fellow player Mathieu Valbuena. Neither of them have played for France since October 2015.

And Kurzawa's former PSG team-mate Serge Aurier, now with Tottenham Hotspur, was also censured by his club in February last year after footage emerged of him criticising his then-coach Laurent Blanc on the social media app Periscope. So Kurzawa may have reason to be concerned.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.