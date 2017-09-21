Marine Le Pen's top aide quits National Front party

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
Jack London in 1905
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
  • media
    International report
    Peruvian photographer Angela Ponce Romero wins Humanitarian Visa …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Sheep farmers in Aveyron warn against over-protecting wolves …
  • media
    International media
    How media and ethnic politics intertwine in Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Front National Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen's top aide quits National Front party

By
media Florian Philippot with Marine Le Pen on 25 October, 2017 Reuters/Vincent Kessler

Florian Philippot, key adviser to French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Thursday he was quitting the National Front (FN) party.

Florian Philippot announced his departure on France 2 television, after Le Pen stripped him of most of his responsibilities.

"Listen, I don't like being ridiculed, I've never liked having nothing to do, so sure, I'm quitting the National Front," the party's 35-year-old vice president said.

Philippot said he believed that the National Front party's attempt to reposition itself after its disappointing performance in both the May presidential and June parliamentary elections marked "a terrible backward slide" towards the FN's hardline past.

"I saw how things were developing negatively these past weeks, that maybe I wouldn't have a place in the project and thus they needed a pretext," Philippot said.

Le Pen said she was "not overjoyed about Florian leaving" but assured: "The Front will get over it, no problem."

She accused her former right-hand man of "playing the victim" and said his accusations of a rollback towards the extremism of the party's beginnings "made absolutely no sense" and were "partly defamatory".

She insisted that the party's policies were still under debate and would be decided only at its next congress.

She also sought to stamp out the speculation swirling about her own future since her defeat in her second bid for president.

"I am the strongest and best placed" for the next presidential election in 2022, she said.

Philippot, who became the face of a more moderate FN, had been on a collision course with the party leadership since the presidential election, won by Emmanuel Macron.

Many rivals in the party blamed him for driving a plan to scrap the euro and bring back the French franc -- despite polls showing French voters being attached to the common currency.

Le Pen floundered badly in the final presidential debate on the issue and ended up trailing Macron in the election run-off, garnering just 33.9 percent of the vote.

FN hardliners have seized on her defeat to try to refocus the party on its stock themes of immigration and security -- issues that took a back seat to economic nationalism while Philippot had Le Pen's ear.

Seeing his influence in the party wane, Philippot began to chart his own path, creating his own Patriots association in May.

Accusing him of a conflict of interest, Le Pen on Wednesday took away his responsibility for strategy and communication, leaving him with no specific brief.

Another Le Pen adviser, economist Philippe Murer, also announced his resignation on Thursday, saying that he too disagreed with the new direction being proposed by Le Pen.

"The FN will talk mostly about mass immigration, a real problem for France, but it will not propose a real programme to defend the middle and lower classes," he wrote on Twitter.

He blamed influential FN hardliners including MP Gilbert Collard; Robert Ménard, the mayor of the southern town of Béziers; and Le Pen's partner Louis Aliot, also an MP, for leading a campaign against Philippot.

Aliot launched a blistering attack on Philippot on Twitter on Thursday, accusing him of being "vain and arrogant" and of "trying to muzzle our ability to debate."

with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.