Macron lays into far left as anarchists face trial for police car arson

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
Paris delegation chief Tony Estanguet and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo soak up the plaudits at the end of a celebration concert at the Hotel de Ville in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
  • media
    International report
    Peruvian photographer Angela Ponce Romero wins Humanitarian Visa …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Sheep farmers in Aveyron warn against over-protecting wolves …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Arson Demonstration Labour Police

Macron lays into far left as anarchists face trial for police car arson

By
media French riot police during clashes during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. Reuters/Charles Platiau

French prosecutors have called for prison sentences for far-left demonstrators accused of setting fire to a police car during a demonstration last year. At the same time President Emmanuel Macron accused the far left of encouraging anarchist violence, such as an arson attack on a police station this week that was "in solidarity" with the defendants.

The trial in Paris was disrupted by protests when it opened on Tuesday and the defendants' sympathisers were chanting outside the court on Friday as prosecutors called for sentences of up to eight years on Friday.

They called for Nicolas Fensch, 40, to be jailed for three years with two more suspended for attacking police officer Kevin Philippy with an iron bar as he and his friends demonstrated against police officers protesting against "anti-cop hatred", in particular on protests against the previous government's labour reform.

Fensch has confessed to the assault and apologised to the victim.

The prosecutors called for four years in jail with one suspended for Antonin Bernanos, the great grandson of writer Georges Bernanos, for "aggravated violence".

Bernanos, who denies the charges, is active in the French antifascist movement.

Prosecutors called for a one-year suspended sentence and a three-year ban on demonstrating in Paris for his brother, Angel, for participating in a group planning to commit violence, a crime placed on the statute-book in 2009 at the initiative of Nice's right-wing mayor Christian Estrosi.

They proposed one year in prison for Thomas Richaud, who is said to have kicked and punched the vehicle, and two and four years respectively for Kara Brault and Ari Rustenholz, accused of hitting it with a metal object.

They also called for Brault, a transgender US citizen, to be banned from French territory.

A ninth defendant, who lives in Switzerland, was not in court and an international arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Defence lawyers accused the prosecution of "political requisitions".

Arson attack on gendarmes' HQ

As the court was sitting, Macron was attending the weekly cabinet meeting, where he accused some of his left-wing opponents of encouraging the anarchists who set fire to a gendarmes' premises in the French Alps city of Grenoble on Wednesday night.

The president criticised "hate-filled statements" by "extreme left-wingers" during the campaign against his labour reform, claiming that they "opened the way for radical activists" such as those who carried out the arson attack, government spokesman Christophe Castaner told the press after the meeting.

Anarchist website infoLibertaire.com carried a claim of responsibility for the attack, saying it was an act of solidarity with the defendants in the Paris trial.

It destroyed at least 30 vehicles and spread to about 2,000m² of adminstrative buildings, destroying evidence in some current cases.

Local police said that that was probably "collateral damage" and that material relating to the disappearance of nine-year-old Maëlys de Araujo had not been destroyed, as Castaner claimed on Friday.

Five vehicles were destroyed in a similar attack in Limoges in central France two days earlier.

"Whatever the outcome of the trial, we will continue to attack the police and the legal system," the statement said. "Our hostility is a fire that is spreading."

As Macron made his remarks, Sylvain Maillard, an MP from his Republic on the Move party, accused former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his France Unbowed of working for the "end of the republic".

"Even if they're proposing a sixth republic, an ideal republic, the ideas they are advocating are the ideas of dictatorship that we saw throughout the 20th century in different forms, as we have in Venezuela at the moment," he told Public Sénat TV.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.