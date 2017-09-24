French left-winger Mélenchon hits back in Nazis row

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Bicycle mania!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Bicycle mania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
  • media
    International report
    Peruvian photographer Angela Ponce Romero wins Humanitarian Visa …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Jean-Luc Mélenchon Emmanuel Macron Nazis

French left-winger Mélenchon hits back in Nazis row

By
media Jean-Luc Mélenchon speaks at Saturday's demonstration AFP

French hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon hit back Sunday after being accused of comparing the government to the Nazis. Ministers slammed remarks he made on an anti-government demonstration on Saturday as "undignified and shameful".

President Emmanuel Macron this week declared he would not give in to demonstrations against his labour reform on the grounds that “democracy is not made in the street”.

On Saturday Mélenchon took issue with that assertion.

“It was the street that toppled the kings and the Nazis”, as well as forcing policy reversals on right-wing the governments of Alain Juppé and Nicolas Sarkozy, he said.

Nazis and verbal violence

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner immediately tweeted that the left-winger was “mixing up democrats and republicans with the Nazi filth”.

And, in a radio broadcast on Sunday, he said he was guilty of a “moral fault”.

Castaner accused Mélenchon of “verbal violence” and went on “we shouldn’t be surprised by excesses we saw this week”, in reference to an arson attack by anarchists on gendarmes’ premises in Grenoble.

Labour Minister Muriel Pénicaud also chipped in on Sunday.

“For many French people who know our history, these words are undignified and shameful,” she said. “Like many French people, we are collectively insulted by this lack of respect for our history.”

And former prime minister Manuel Valls, who quit the Socialist Party to support Macron, tweeted “No complacency in relation to Mélenchon, his violence, his dangerous historic references. We must be firm, explain, reform.”

Mélenchon replies

For Mélenchon the attacks were a “diversion” to obstruct the “march of the people”.

“I never compared the present government to the Nazis, that goes without saying,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Macron, who has faced demonstrations against his labour reform and a drop in poll ratings, has “come up against the will of the people not to be robbed of their rights”, he said, warning against the “manipulative tendencies” of the Macron camp.

“That is the disquieting side of this government,” he concluded. “The reassuring side is that that is all it has left. And the few journalists who play its game are even more detested than the government.”

The demonstration, organised by Mélenchon’s France Unbowed party against what it dubs Macron’s “social coup d’état”, attracted 30,000 people according to police, 150,000 according to the France Unbowed.

As Mélenchon was keen to point out in his statement, the police congratulated the organisers on the stewarding of the march and rally.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.