Macron faces challenge in France senate election

Half of the seats in the upper house of France's parliament, the Senate, were up for reelection on Sunday - a challenge to Emmanuel Macron after his victories in this year's presidential and general elections.

Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) seemed unlikely to repeat its sweeping gains in the general election due to the way the Senate is elected - by an electoral college of MPs and local elected representatives, the latter making up 95 percent of the voters.

LREM currently has 29 Senators - 20 of their seats are up for reelection, and 10 incumbent LREM members are not running.

With 171 of the Senate's 378 seats up for grabs, the mainstream right Republicans (LR) hope to retain control.

They held 142 seats in the outging Senate and have a solid basis in the regional and local councils, which were elected before LREM even existed.

In the first results to be announced, from the Pacific territory of New Caledonia, LR won both seats.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said last week the party was "not expecting a landslide".

Republicans, Socialists split

Rather than hoping to win many seats, LREM aims to form an alliance with senators elected from other parties.

The mainstream right is likely to split, however, with some already starting the procedure to form a group of "constructives", who are ready to work with the government.

The Socialists, who suffered heavy losses in the general election, may also split over their attitude to Macron.

While the Senate will not be quite as Macron-friendly as the National Assembly, it cannot permanently block legislation, only being able to amend it and send it back to the lower house.

But Macron does need a three-fifths majority in the Congress, which is all MPs and senators meeting together, to make his proposed constitutional reforms, among them reducing the number of MPs and enshrining the right to declare a state of emergency in the constitution.

The Senate's next session starts on 2 October.

The current president, Gérard Larcher of the Republicans, is the only candidate to have declared he will stand for the post so far.