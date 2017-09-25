RFI in 15 languages

 

French woman allowed to daydream again thanks to guide dog
Murielle Le Paysan (right) with her dog Joba and his instructor Emilie at the Paris Guide Dog school
 
France
Economy Investment Edouard Philippe

France launches massive investment fund to reboot French economy

By
media French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud present the government's labour reform bill on September 11. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans Monday to pour 57 billion euros into modernising France's sluggish economy, with a hefty chunk set aside for making it more environmentally-friendly.

Spread over five years, the fund will be slightly bigger than the 50 billion euros that centrist Emmanuel Macron had pledged when he was elected president in May.

Philippe said the fund would have an "amplifier effect" on the new government's reform programme, which includes labour law changes designed to bring down stubbornly high unemployment rate of 9.5 percent.

"It's about giving power and visibility to our major investment priorities," Philippe told a press conference.

Twenty billion euros will be used to fund a transition towards a greener economy, Philippe said, including nine billion for making buildings more energy efficient and seven billion for renewable energy development.

The government will spend nine billion euros on digitising the public sector, 15 billion extra on training and education, and 13 billion on broader innovation.

Philippe said some of the funding would come from existing ministerial budgets and some from the European Investment Bank.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said earlier that around five billion euros from the fund was for modernising the agricultural sector in Europe's biggest food producer.

The launch comes as Macron's government prepares to announce the first budget of his five-year term on Wednesday.

