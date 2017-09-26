RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa: Stories in the 55
A glimpse into the lives of Lagosians in Nigerian Ayo Sogunro's short …
Ayo Sogunro, author of
 
France
Labour Emmanuel Macron

Truckers continue to block petrol depots

By
media A striking French lorry driver wears a vest with the message, "Angry Truckers" at a blockade in protest of proposed labour reforms in Carquefou, near Nantes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French unions continued to block fuel depots today as they entered the second day of a protest movement against the reforms of the labour laws that was signed by President Emmanuel Macron last week.

Protests are continuing the department of Nord, in the cities of Rouen, Caen, Nantes, Rennes and Marseille.

There were also brief protests in La Mède, near Martigues, as well as some protests in the south around Marseille.

Panic buying has seen motorists queuing to get petrol in some areas with 149 stations across the country without petrol on Tuesday morning.

Macron has faced two days of strikes and demonstrations from the CGT in the last fortnight and a protest rally by the hard-left France Unbowed party at the weekend, but has vowed to press on with the changes.

The government said the country had sufficient petrol and diesel stocks to ride out the blockades, but warned that panic buying by drivers would increase the risk of major disruption.

The labour market reforms, signed by Macron last Friday, are designed to give employers more flexibility to negotiate pay and conditions with their workers while making it easier and less costly to shed staff.

Truckers are worried that a provision to make it easier for international corporations to sack workers in struggling French operations could threaten their jobs.

They also object to plans to cap payouts for unfair dismissal.

