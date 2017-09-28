RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
Hiam Abbas stars as heroine Oum Yazan (R) and Juliette Navis plays Delhani the housemaid (L) in Philippe Van Leeuw’s In Syria (Une famille syrienne).
 
Eiffel Tower to celebrate its 300 millionth visitor

The Iron Lady in Paris will be on song on Thursday, 28 September, to celebrate its 300 millionth visitor since it opened in 1889.

"There will be drums on the courtyard of the Eiffel Tower. On the second floor the ambiance will be jazzier, and at the top of the tower it will a romantic atmosphere with a flute trio," the tower's operator SETE said in a statement.

The entrance fee will be waived for the first 1,500 partiers to dance to a "DJ set" on the first floor of the tower from 6:00-11:00 pm, but they will have to climb the 328 stairs to get there.

Every half hour from 7:30 pm to midnight there will be a "specially created light show for the event," SETE said.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the world's most popular monuments, drawing more than 5.8 million visitors last year.

