French press review 28 September 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
Hiam Abbas stars as heroine Oum Yazan (R) and Juliette Navis plays Delhani the housemaid (L) in Philippe Van Leeuw’s In Syria (Une famille syrienne).
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Convivium farmers to revive pre-colonial crops
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    A glimpse into the lives of Lagosians in Nigerian Ayo Sogunro's …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French woman allowed to daydream again thanks to guide dog
  • media
    International media
    Journalists fear crackdown in India
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 28 September 2017

By
media

Is France's 2018 budget doctored for the rich? What Europe stands to lose in Sunday's independence referendum in Spain's Catalonia. And PSG sends "here I come" message to Europe after Wednesday's 3-0 humiliation of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 2018 French budget tabled in in Parliament on Wednesday is on everyone's front page today, as President Emmanuel Macron kickstarts his drive to implement his business-friendly agenda for the French economy.

Le Figaro underlines Macron the new budget seeks to raise 16 billion euros in savings in 2018 through tax cuts for companies and families worth a total 10 billion euros.

In a key measure the draft social security budget will be subjected to a 5.5-billion-euro cut next year, with nearly 1,600 civil service jobs set to be axed, under his five-year plan to reduce the size of the public service workforce by 120,000 over five years.

But the paper underlines that Macron is walking a tight financial and political rope, the measures would leave his government with less cash to plug the shortfall between spending and revenue.
 

Le Figaro also observes that cuts to housing subsidies and defence spending announced this summer have already seen some voters sour on the new President, whose ratings have tumbled since he came to power in May.

The economic daily Les Echos relays the government's reassurance that the 7 billion euros in tax cuts, a 3 billion reduction in council tax, will benefit 80 percent of households.

The publication also welcomes President Macron's expressed readiness to take responsibility for the engagements he makes in the budget. This, despite mounting criticism from both the right and the left that the 2018 finance bill will not benefit the working class.

L'Humanité jumps on the opportunity to denounce what it brands as a "cornerstone of the labour law ordinances, asserting that it is "doctored for the wealthy and designed to destroy the French social welfare system".

The Communist daily says it is all about keeping the cost of labour down, instead of tackling the cost of capital and lowering compulsory levies, necessary for the funding of public services, this, "out of the obligation to please the German Bundesbank, Berlin and European Central Bank".

Libération looks forward to Sunday's referendum in Spain's Catalonia region where 75 percent of the population is now in support of the drive by the region's government and parliament for secession from the kingdom.

According to Libé, the people's vote will be a new stage in the long struggle that saw the tabling of 15 petitions for greater autonomy from Spain which the country's Supreme Court rejected.

Libération reports that 2.3 million Catalans representing 40 per cent of illegible voters took part in the last popular vote held without Madrid's blessing. The left-leaning publication also notes that the region is now led by sovereignist government backed by 48 per cent of the Catalonia's people.

It is the future of Europe which is being played out in Sunday's referendum in Catalonia, warns Libération, arguing that the region is not just one of the powerhouses of the Spanish economy, but the heartbeat of European industry, research and tourism.

Today's French papers kept their warmest words for Paris Saint Germain after their convincing 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in their Champions League thriller at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG now lead the five-time champions by three points in the race to finish top of Group B. It was a "masterpiece of football tactics", crow le Parisien.

The sports daily l'Equipe describes the emphatic win, "a statement of intent" addressed to the other giants of European football.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.