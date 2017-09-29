French rail plain clothes agents crack down on ticket dodgers

Attention all passengers: France’s state-owned rail operator, SNCF, has been deploying plain clothes agents on regional trains in the greater Paris area in a crackdown on ticket dodgers.

The new ticket-checking method is a response to passengers who do not pay for their tickets, according to the SNCF.

“It’s a new strategy in the fight against ticket dodging,” says SNCF manager Kais Chibouni. “Having plain clothes officers will make ticket dodgers think twice, while reassuring ticket-holding passengers.”

The rail line between Paris and Meaux, a city some 60 kilometres north-west of Paris, was the first to implement the new method. Other regional lines are to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Plain clothes and uniformed agents often work together once on board, explains Charles Manivil, an SNCF manager overseeing the operation. They “work as a unit,” and can even “communicate using WhatsApp,” a smartphone messaging application.

“The objective is to punish ticket dodging, while also teaching a lesson so as to prevent it in the future,” says Manivil.

Travelling without a valid ticket can result in a fine: 50 euros if paid immediately, 100 euros if paid at a later date.

The SNCF-operated regional train system for the greater Paris area, Transilien, estimates that it loses more than 60 million euros a year due to ticket dodgers. This sum jumps up to roughly 360 million euros when taking into account annual losses for all public transport in the region, including bus, tram and subway travel.

“It is too early to draw concrete conclusions” about the program’s effectiveness, says Manivil. But he says that so far, “it has been working well, there hasn’t been too much of a fuss.”