Paris holds city-wide ‘clean-up day’

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Masquerade for a day
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Masquerade for a day
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Tennis aces unite for homage to Laver legend
  • media
    World music matters
    Classical guitarist at the crossroads of Puerto Rican, Cuban …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Convivium farmers to revive pre-colonial crops
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Anne Hidalgo

Paris holds city-wide ‘clean-up day’

By
media Rubbish bins around a Parisian kiosk selling newspapers and magazines, June 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Grab your gloves and garbage bags: Paris is hosting its fourth annual “clean-up day” in a bid to get locals involved in keeping the city’s streets clean.

The French capital has invited locals to participate in this Saturday’s “clean-up day”. The annual event, which began in 2014, is expected to draw hundreds of participants.

The event aims to involve Parisians in “cleaning up the dirtiest parts of the city”, and to “boost civic life”, according to a statement released by the city on Thursday.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took to Twitter on Saturday to thank participants.

City cleanliness a priority

The annual event is part of Hidalgo’s larger plans to clean up the city. Earlier this year, in an interview with French weekly Journal du dimanche, she announced the hiring of 100 additional sanitation workers and health inspectors, the extension of rubbish collection hours, and the installation of more public ashtrays. The city says its municipal workers pick up more than 150 tonnes of cigarette butts every year.

Paris has also allocated 1.5 million euros to ridding its streets of rats, following residents’ complaints and a city council statement last December that found the large number of rats posed “health, aesthetic and economic problems”. Part of the funds were used to buy rat traps and reinforce some of the city’s thousands of rubbish bins.

Want to participate in Saturday’s clean-up festivities? Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to see a map of the activities in your neighbourhood.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.