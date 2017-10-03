Eiffel Tower goes dark for Las Vegas and Marseille victims

The French capital's renowned landmark went dark on Monday night as a tribute to the victims of the recent deadly attacks in Las Vegas and Marseille.

"The Eiffel Tower will go dark at midnight in homage to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas," the Twitter account for the city of Paris wrote, adding the hashtag "we are united".

At least 59 people were killed and hundreds wounded in Las Vegas on Sunday when a gunman opened fire on an open-air concert from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. The previous most deadly shooting in the US occurred just last year in Orlando, where a gunman killed 49 after opening fire in a nightclub.

Meanwhile in France on Sunday, a man stabbed two young women to death outside the main train station in Marseille, France's second-biggest city. Military police patrolling St Charles station then shot him dead.

The Islamic State armed group claimed responsibility for both attacks on its propaganda outlet Amaq, which said they were carried out by its "soldiers". It did not provide evidence for either claim.

The French capital has switched off the night-time lights on its most famous landmark to show solidarity with victims of other terror attacks, from London to Kabul.

With AFP