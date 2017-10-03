Macron heads back to French factory seeking workers' support

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Refugee artists thrive in Paris studio
Mohammed Abdulatief stands with one of his paintings in his studio at the Atelier des Artistes en Exile in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Refugee artists thrive in Paris studio
  • media
    International report
    Fatah and Hamas to meet in hopes of Gaza reconciliation
  • media
    International media
    When anti-terrorism laws are used to sacrifice free speech
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Masquerade for a day
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • France's parliament approves new anti-terror law
France
France Emmanuel Macron Industry

Macron heads back to French factory seeking workers' support

By
media Emmanuel Macron addresses Whirlpool employees in front of the company plant in Amiens, France on April 26, 2017. Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday went back to the Whirlpool factory in northern France that he'd visited during the presidential campaign, in a bid to gain workers' support amid criticism about his tax cuts for the rich.

Donning a neon high-visibility vest, Macron toured the plant owned by US appliance maker Whirlpool in the north-eastern city of Amiens.

It's not the first time he's visited the factory. Just months ago, between the first and second rounds of the presidential election in April, the plant was the scene of a dramatic clash between him and anti-globalisation far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Then-candidate Macron, who was heckled by workers on arrival, faced off with Le Pen after she made a surprise visit to the plant.

At the time, the plant was facing the threat of closure as Whirlpool sought to outsource to Eastern Europe. Some 300 workers' jobs were on the line.

Macron returned to the factory as president on Tuesday, making good on the campaign promise he made during April's dramatic show-down to keep the site open.

Following negotiations between the local government and Whirlpool, the site is set to be sold to a local businessman who has promised to keep on nearly all the workers at a new factory on the site.

Macron hailed the apparent success story as proof that discussions between unions and the government "have worked", while warning: "I won't say that everything is going to be fixed in six months."

His factory visit comes amid growing criticism from unions and left-wing politicians that he is a "president for the rich", and not for the working class.

The first budget of his presidency, unveiled last week, announced plans to scrap a wealth tax on financial investments while raising a health tax that would disproportionately affect pensioners.

The announcement drew thousands of French retirees to protest throughout the country last week.

Macron also signed a set of controversial executive orders last month that made sweeping changes to France's labour laws. The pro-business reforms, strongly criticised by unions, include greater flexibility for employers in hiring and firing and a cap on severance payouts for dismissals.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.