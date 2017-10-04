France tells Britain - 'We want our money back'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
Mohammed Abdulatief stands with one of his paintings in his studio at the Atelier des Artistes en Exile in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal glams-up farming with reality TV show
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
  • media
    International report
    Fatah and Hamas to meet in hopes of Gaza reconciliation
  • media
    International media
    When anti-terrorism laws are used to sacrifice free speech
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Brexit Theresa May European Union

France tells Britain - 'We want our money back'

By
media French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (R) and Minister for Public Action and Accounts Gerald Darmanin (2ndR) talk to journalists to present the French gouvernment's budget at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Britain needs to settle its bill with the EU before beginning talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said, declaring: "We want our money back".

In an interview with France's CNews channel on Tuesday evening, Le Maire said it was time for Britain -- which is wrangling with Brussels over the size of its divorce bill, among other issues -- to pay up.

Echoing former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who launched a successful battle to reduce Britain's payments to the then European Economic Community in 1980 by declaring: "I want my money back", Le Maire said: "We, Europeans, say to the British: 'We want our money back'."

He accused Britain of trying to shirk the commitments it made to the EU's budget.

"It's as if you went to a restaurant, ordered a meal, began eating and then walked out in the middle of the meal, saying: 'I'm not going to pay after all'. That's not possible," he said.

The EU reportedly estimates the cost for Britain to leave the union is between 60 billion and 100 billion euros.

Britain's The Times newspaper reported that Prime Minister Theresa May was prepared to pay 45 billion euros -- which her government has denied.

Le Maire backed EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who said Tuesday that the two sides had not made enough progress in their divorce talks to begin discussing a new relationship.

"Let's find an agreement on the financial settlement, even if it's not down to the exact euro, and then we can launch the next stages," he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.