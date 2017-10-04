RFI in 15 languages

 

Spotlight on France
Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
Mohammed Abdulatief stands with one of his paintings in his studio at the Atelier des Artistes en Exile in Paris.
 
France
Security Terrorism

Police detain five in Marseille attack probe

By
This picture obtained on the twitter account of Stan Marcelja and taken on October 1, 2017 shows French police on the stairs leading to the Saint-Charles main train station in Marseille, southern France, after a man armed with a knife killed two women Stan MARCELJA / TWITTER / AFP

French authorities on Tuesday detained five people suspected of helping a man who later stabbed to death two women in the southern port city of Marseille. The attacker has been named as 29-year-old Ahmed Hanachi from Tunisia.

Five other people are still in custody after being detained by French authorities over an apparent failed bombing attempt in an apartment building in a chic Paris neighborhood.

The detentions come as  French Parliament approved  a new security law intended to strengthen police and intelligence capacity in fighting the extremist threat

The law will make permanent some of the measures imposed as part of a state of emergency that began just after the Paris attacks.

Critics say the bill infringes on individual liberties and puts the country in a permanent state of emergency.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that four of the people detained on Tuesday in the probe into Sunday's killing of two young women at the city's main train station, are related to Hanachi.

The attacker was killed by soldiers just after the stabbings, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The four are being held in custody on suspicion of criminal association in relation with a terrorist undertaking. Several locations were searched in the investigation.

 

