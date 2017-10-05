French press review 5 October 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
Delgrès performing at Paris Jazz Festival, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
  • media
    International report
    Senegal glams-up farming with reality TV show
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
  • media
    International report
    Fatah and Hamas to meet in hopes of Gaza reconciliation
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 5 October 2017

By
media

Madrid and Barcelona head for a final showdown over Catalonia.

The tone of Spain's worst political crisis in decades sharpened on Wednesday when Catalonia's president Carles Puigdemont denounced King Felipe's call for the respect of constitutional order in a televised address.

Le Parisien reports that at Wednesday's meeting of the regional parliament, pro-independence lawmakers called a full session next Monday to debate the final results of the vote.

This means that the separatists in the northeastern region could unilaterally declare independence as early as Monday.

Le Figaro says Madrid and Barcelona are not ready to make any concessions to one and other as images of police beating unarmed Catalans taking part in Sunday's banned independence vote sparked nation-wide concern.

According to the right-wing publication, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy who has remained silent since Sunday's vote could invoke article 155 of the Spanish Constitution.

Le Figaro explains that the clause, never used before, empowers Madrid to take control of the institutions of a region which undermines the integrity of the general interests of the state.

La Montagne/Centre France says it remains to be seen whether Rajoy will dare evoke that clause in the law which would mean appointing prefects and possibly army generals to arrest the separatist leaders and take over the regional government business in Barcelona. That, in the paper's words would be a "chilling move back to the future".

L'Humanité claims that a solution to the crisis cannot be found in such an atmosphere of disdain and denial of the violence perpetrated on Catalan voters during Sunday's self-determination referendum.

For la Presse de la Manche, this is the type of crisis that broke out in France in May 1968.

But as it points out, the circumstances are different in Catalonia  which is a rich region and keen on keeping its wealth for its people. The regional publication warns that if the conflict is poorly managed it could turn into a catastrophe.

L'Alsace observes that the use of force to disrupt the vote was definitely disproportionate to the obligation to hold Catalonia accountable for the non-constitutional referendum.

L'Est Republicain looks beyond the Catalonian crisis and points at similar sleeping perils in Scotland and in Corsica. It argues that beyond the demagogues who make their voters dream of a happy future for nationalists lie real risks of contagion.

In this period of international uncertainty, it argues, European states will need all its knowhow to avoid fragmenting its future. The paper believes it was for want of enlightened and charismatic leaders, capable of carving out a clear future for their citizens, that Spain found itself in this quagmire.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.