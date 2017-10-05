RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
Delgrès performing at Paris Jazz Festival, July 2017
 
France
L'Oréal Christian Dior

French, US cosmetics firms fined for price fixing in Greece

By
media L'Oreal DR

Greece's state competition watchdog has fined six prominent cosmetics firms, including Estee Lauder, L'Oreal and Christian Dior, some 19 million euros for distorting competition.

The Hellenic Competition Commission said Wednesday it had found "anti-competitive agreements between wholesalers of luxury cosmetics" aimed at fixing retail prices.

Estee Lauder's Greek branch was fined 5.4 million euros, while the subsidiaries of L'Oreal and Christian Dior received fines of 2.6 and 1.8 million euros respectively.

There has been no immediate comment from the companies.

 
