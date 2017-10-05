Petrol containers,'crude' detonator found under Paris trucks

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
Delgrès performing at Paris Jazz Festival, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
  • media
    International report
    Senegal glams-up farming with reality TV show
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
  • media
    International report
    Fatah and Hamas to meet in hopes of Gaza reconciliation
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Terrorism Security

Petrol containers,'crude' detonator found under Paris trucks

By
media Police secure the scene where French soliders were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Workers found six petrol containers attached to a "crude detonator device" under several trucks at a cement works in Paris on Thursday, sources close to the inquiry told AFP.

The trucks, found in the French capital's northeastern 19th arrondissement, belonged to Franco-Swiss cement company Lafarge-Holcim.

"Workers discovered the containers as they went to work this morning," one source told AFP.

Bomb disposal experts rushed to the site and police cordoned off the area, situated in a working-class district.

The incident comes as anti-terrorism police investigate the discovery of several gas canisters and a cell phone detonator in western Paris on Saturday, but a source said there was no apparent link between the two.

Six people are in custody over the canisters placed in the hallway of a building in the wealthy 16th district, including two who were on watchlists for Islamic extremism.

In September last year, five full gas canisters were found in a car near the Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris.

Several women, who had received instructions from the Islamic State (IS) group to carry out an attack, were arrested.

France has suffered a series of jihadist attacks since 2015 which have left 241 people dead.

Cement giant Lafarge is under investigation over claims that it indirectly funded IS and other armed groups in Syria in order to keep a plant running in a war zone.

Earlier this year, the company admitted it had resorted to "unacceptable practices" to continue operations at a now-closed cement factory in northern Syria in 2013-14, after most French groups had quit the war-torn country.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.