Relatives deny Marseille attacker was jihadist

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
Delgrès performing at Paris Jazz Festival, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
  • media
    International report
    Senegal glams-up farming with reality TV show
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
  • media
    International report
    Fatah and Hamas to meet in hopes of Gaza reconciliation
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Marseille Terrorism Islamic State

Relatives deny Marseille attacker was jihadist

By
media French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb speaks to the media outside the Saint-Charles train station after French soldiers and killed a man who stabbed two women to death at the main train station in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Relatives in Tunisia of Ahmed Hanachi, named as the knifeman who stabbed to death two women in the French city of Marseille, said Wednesday they cannot believe he was motivated by Islamist ideology.

"This whole story about Daesh is impossible for me, I don't want to hear it," his father Nureddine Hanachi, a retired former waiter at a Vienna hotel, told French news agency AFP, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

"Maybe he was under the influence of drugs," when he carried out Sunday's attack on the two young cousins outside the main railway station of the city in southern France, said the man in his 60s at the family home in a middle-class district near Zarzouna, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Tunis.

The father said the IS claim of responsibility for the attack was "a lie" and nothing more, while an uncle said 29-year-old Ahmed "enjoyed the good life", and would never have got involved with jihadists.

IS's propaganda agency Amaq claimed the killer was one of its "soldiers", although a source close to the investigation has told AFP no solid evidence linked him to the group.

Witnesses to the attack heard the assailant shout "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) as he lunged at the women with a 20-centimetre (eight-inch) knife before threatening soldiers, who shot him dead.

Friends back home, like the family, find it hard to associate Hanachi, whom they remember as a partygoer and heavy user of drugs and alcohol, with IS.

"This was someone who, as soon as he opened his eyes in the morning, said: 'Let's go for a drink'," said Anwar, 29.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.