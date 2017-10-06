French 'Mama Jihad' jailed for spurring on son in Syria

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
Catalan flags hang from balconies in Barcelona, Spain October 5, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
  • media
    International report
    Senegal glams-up farming with reality TV show
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul taxi cameras raise questions about government surveillance
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Artists in exile have refuge in Paris workshop
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Syria Islamic State Jihad

French 'Mama Jihad' jailed for spurring on son in Syria

By
media French magistrates AFP PHOTO JACQUES DEMARTHON

A French woman who travelled three times to Syria in support of her jihadist son was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for being part of a terrorist conspiracy.

Christine Riviere, 51, was sentenced for her "unfailing commitment" to jihad and for helping a number of young women travel to Syria to marry jihadists including her son, Tyler Vilus.

Maximum sentence

It was the maximum sentence possible and included a stipulation that Riviere, a Muslim convert nicknamed "Mama Jihad" in the French press, will be ineligible for parole for seven years.

Vilus, 27, travelled to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State group in 2012 or 2013.

Riviere, who visited her son three times in 2013 and 2014, denied fighting with the Islamic State group, though she posted pictures on Facebook of decapitations and of herself holding a Kalashnikov.

"I didn't want to push him to die a martyr, but that could happen," she said of her son. "Then he would be in heaven, near Allah."

Friday's verdict came barely a week after the conviction and sentencing of another French mother of a jihadist.

Nathalie Haddadi, 43, whose son fought and is thought to have died in Syria, was given a two-year jail sentence for financing terrorism because she wired funds to him.

Haddadi's lawyer Herve Denis said she would appeal the verdict, to avoid it becoming a precedent for the 2,000 French parents whose children had travelled to Syria to wage jihad.

Riviere's 30-year-old son Leroy, in tearful testimony, said he did not think his mother had "killed innocents".

"She left for her son, for love, not to fight," he said.

He described Riviere as a loving mother who dreamed of going on a world cruise with her sons, who were named after characters in the television series "Fame".

A psychiatrist who served as an expert witness at the trial said Riviere had lost her critical and moral judgement and had fantasies about sharing her son's extremism.

'She is completely lost'

Her lawyer Thomas Klotz described a woman who had lost her bearings but had only a rudimentary knowledge of Islam. "She is completely lost, we are in the heart of darkness," he said.

The prosecutor called Riviere a "jihad madam" because she supplied brides to IS soldiers.

Riviere said she converted to Islam in 2012 at her son's behest but would have been drawn to the religion anyway, saying it had "calmed" her.

Riviere, the daughter of funfair workers, was arrested in July 2014 as she was preparing a fourth visit.

Vilus was arrested a year later in Turkey, from where he was extradited to France, where an investigation is pending.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.