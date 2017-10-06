French press review 6 October 2017

French papers take President Macron to task, for "cynical" remarks about retrenched factory workers who spend their time "stirring up shit" instead of looking for jobs.

The papers are all about a row which has broken out in France over President Emmanuel Macron's use of disparaging language in remarks about struggling workers.

Le Parisien reports that Macron unleashed the storm during Wednesday's visit to the cash-trapped GM&S spare parts plant in the Central Coreze, when he advised disgruntled trade unionists clashing with police that they would be better off, if they go looking for work instead of stirring up shit".

The remarks unleashed a buzz on social media prompting Government spokesman Christophe Castaner to engage the press in a damage control operation.

He urged public opinion to pay attention to the substance and not the choice of language used which he conceded was a little "surprising, coming from the mouth of a president of the republic."

As France's 'slackers' brace for war over what they perceive as Macron's contempt for struggling workers, some publications say it is probably such cynicism iwhich has caused the sharp decline in the polls, since his election in May.

According to left-leaning Libération, the ranting underscores Macron's disdain for the same fragile citizens. The paper says it will be better if he admonishes some of the most powerful from time to time.

L'Humanité says he simply lost his nerves and can't control his temper anymore and invites him to focus his energy on safeguarding jobs instead of stirring up shit.

According to the Communist daily, just days away from the October demonstration called by the Public Service union the so-called young monarch will be reminded that the world's most famous revolts were fed by the humiliation of working class people by the powerful.

L'Opinion argues that while President Macron was right in inviting the striking workers at the GM&S plant to go apply for work elsewhere instead of fighting pitched battles with anti-riot CRS force, he ought to refrain from messing up things.

The right-wing publication says it is hard to understand why Macron opted for those words. What the French people expect from their Head of State, it argues, is for him to listen and speak to them, without resorting to annoying gutter talk.

Le Télégramme deplores Emmanuel Macron's appetite for instant effect and controversial sound bites, observing that there is a dose of Sarkozy in his character.

For the paper, the constant use of such rhetoric can only hurt vulnerable portions of the population who find it hard to make ends meet.

Le Télégramme concludes that it is the use of such polarizing language by President Macron that made some people to believe that he is nothing more than a banker and political outsider who is out of touch with social realities" in France.