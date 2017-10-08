‘Corrections’ and ‘sanctions’ to follow Marseille attack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
Rohingya refugees walk along the Balukhali refugee camp after the rain in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 6 October, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Terrorism Security Marseille

‘Corrections’ and ‘sanctions’ to follow Marseille attack

By
media People attend the funerals of Mauranne and Laura, two 20-year-old cousins stabbed on October 1, 2017 outside Saint-Charles train station in the coastal city of Marseille at the church of Eguilles, southern France, on October 5, 2017. BERTRAND LANGLOIS / AFP

There will be ‘corrections’ and ‘sanctions’ after the administrative inquiry into why Ahmed Hanachi was released from police custody, a day before he murdered two young women the train station in Marseille.

“We will look at what worked and where it didn’t work. There will be adjustments and even sanctions,” the minister for the interior, Gérard Collomb, said Sunday.

Hanachi released

The results of the inquiry into what happened in Marseille and why Hanachi was freed after he had been detained by the police in Lyon will be made public on Tuesday.

Hanachi had been arrested in Lyon on Friday after a burglary and was detained overnight before being released on Saturday.

"The Lyon prosecutor's office had instigated a burglary investigation against the 29-year-old Tunisian, who was in France without papers,” Paris prosecutor François Molins said.

“Subsequently the local prefectural authorities had not been able to take measures against him."

"I can tell you that it will be an essential concern for me to look at all the malfunctions and put an end to them," Collomb added on French TV network BFM.

Islamic State involvement?

The attacked was claimed by the Islamic State armed group.

Collomb said that it was not yet clear whether there was a direct link between Hanachi and IS, but that it was clear, at the very least, that they had inspired Hanachi to do what he did.

During the attack, which happened on Sunday, 1st of October, witnesses said they heard the suspect shout "Allahu Akbar" before the attack, according to local media.

The suspect fatally stabbed two women in their 20s in the Mediterranean port city's St Charles train station on Sunday afternoon. They were cousins, according to the investigation.

The man then ran towards military police who were patrolling the station, who shot him dead.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted after the attack that he was "deeply angered by this barbaric act."

The attack came two days before French MPs are set to voted in a counterterrorism bill that turns certain aspects of the temporary powers granted under the state of emergency into law.

Under the bill, as under the state of emergency, authorities are able to search properties and place people on house arrest without a warrant from a judge.

This marks the longest uninterrupted state of emergency in France since the Algerian War of Independence.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.