French weekly magazines review 08 October 2017

France's Emmanuel Macron struggles with 'richman President's label" after unveiling his landmark proposal for tax reform. Will Americans reopen the debate on gun control after the night of horror in Las Vegas? And what's next for Libya as Field Marshall Khalifa emerges as the country's new Kadhafi?.

We begin with the passionate debate about President Emmanuel Macron's tax policies unveiled early this week aimed at spurring investment and stemming the exodus of millionaires.

The package proposes an overhaul of the wealth tax, providing discounts for owners of taxable assets such as yachts, private jets, race horses and luxury cars.

But as Le Canard Enchaîné observes, the plan has provoked particular ire on the left and more surprisingly from inside his very own Republicans on the Move party where back bench rebels are in no mood to help the youthful Macron fend off accusations that he is a "president of the rich".

The satirical weekly says that Emmanuel Macron's suggestion to a young job seeker that "the best way of buy himself a jacket was to find a job", has bounced back on him like a boomerang.

Le Canard points to the irony, that, no matter how hard he tries to remove the “rich man’s President” label from his coat, it will stick with him for the rest of his term of office.

The magazine also holds that Macron's aides are all the more irritated because of the harm identifying with the rich did to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Their issue of concern being that the 3 billion tax breaks offered to France's wealthiest citizens, contrasts with cuts in the funding of subsidized jobs and housing benefits for struggling families.

In a related comment, left leaning Marianne, wonders how President Macron dares speak of justice in a reform which offers fiscal gifts amounting to three billion euros to a mere 0.01 percent of the population, who don't even need the money.

Some magazines revisit last Sunday's night of horror in Las Vegas where American Stephen Paddock who opened fire on country music fans attending an outdoor festival, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others.

Le Point which describes the attack as the worst mass shootings in recent US history,.

The magazine says investigayors found out that the retired accountant and "high stakes gambler", spent three days in a hotel room rented near the concert grounds, preparing for the attack, in which he used more than 20 of 40 guns in his arsenal.

Le Point, also reports that Paddock who took his life after the attack, owns a valid gun permit as well as a pilot's license delivered by the state of Alaska.

The publication wonders wha tjhe death toll may have been had he opted to hire a plane and crash it on the concert grounds.

Elsewhere, this week's l'Express has a profile of Libya's new strongman Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, now being seen as the the new Gadhafi of the war-ravaged country.

The magazine says the status of the 74 year-old chief of staff of the new Libyan army, grown in the eyes of Libyans and the international community, after his forces liberated Benghazi, the country's second largest city from the fangs of Mujahidin combatants on the 5th of July.

Marshall Haftar's critics are quoted by l'Express as saying that his decision to recruit mercenaries from Sudan and Chad, as well as Salafists in his force, could roll back the support he enjoys among mainstream Libyans, as he prepares a final battle to evict to evict the Islamists controlling the capital Tripoli.

As the magazine explains, Haftar raised to the rank of "Field Marshall" by the Tobrouk-based parliament, is under pressure from western countries attracted by Libya's massive oil wealth, to organize elections.

But as l'Express observes, prominent Libyan tribes like the Toubous and Tuaregs have threatened to boycott any polls held at this stage in the war-ravaged country. One Western diplomat specialized on Libya told the weekly that poorly organized polls at the stage would only worsen the situation.