French press review 10 October 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Asia
Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
Poster for Hindi film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' directed by Alankrita Shrivastava which opened the FFAST South Asia Film Festival in Paris, October 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike Catalonia France Press review Terrorism

French press review 10 October 2017

By
media

Catalonia, anti-terrorist legislation and another day of industrial inaction here in France are the day's top stories.

In Spain Catalan separatists took another heavy blow yesterday when the mayor of Barcelona came out against any unilateral declaration of independence.

The mayor of the region's capital joins other political figures who remain broadly favourable to the separatist cause but reject any rapid declaration in the wake of the recent referendum.

Regional president Carles Puigdemont is to address the Catalan parliament this evening on the current situation. The opposition is afraid a decision to declare independence will be voted at the session.

Anti-terrorist compromise agreed

The disputed French anti-terrorist legislation, intended to replace the state of emergency which has been renewed every three months since the November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, took a major step towards becoming law yesterday.

MPs from the governing majority made certain compromises in their meeting with senators yesterday and the way is now clear for a final reading and vote on the bill in the National Assembly tomorrow.

Public-sector workers told change is inevitable

Right-wing paper Le Figaro is not happy about today's call for a nationwide strike by workers in the public sector.

Le Figaro warns that there could be disruptions in the nation's schools, hospitals, train stations and airports. Five-and-a-half million workers are potentially concerned. How many will choose to strike remains to be seen.

Seventy-two percent of the 36,000 Le Figaro readers who had voted a few minutes ago were of the opinion that today's protest against job cuts and diminishing real salaries is not justified.

The right-wing paper's editorial says the trade unions, having failed to impress anybody with their paltry protests against new labour laws, are now hoping to make a better showing by calling on their public-sector storm troops and making spending power the centre of the debate.

It's all hogwash, says Le Figaro. Civil service salaries have indeed been frozen for years. But, thanks to an impenetrably complex series of bonuses and benefits, French public employees have actually seen their purchasing power increase while the rest of us have struggled to make ends meet.

The facts are simple, says Le Figaro: France is currently running an annual deficit of 80 billion euros and owes a total of 2,230 billion. The country cannot afford to go on financing 5.6 million civil servants who work an average of 35 hours per week. The world has changed. The French civil service will have to change, too. Get back to work!

Is Donald Trump leading us all to nuclear disaster?

Le Monde's editorial says these are strange times in the nuclear disarmament sector.

Barely a week after the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Ican) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the American president Donald Trump is due to make his latest pronouncement on the Iranian atomic research deal.

That deal was already done and dusted under Barack Obama. In exchange for an end to certain lines of research and Tehran's acceptance of international supervision, international sanctions against the Islamic Republic were lifted.

Except that the majority Republicans in the US Congress added a clause to the original treaty, obliging the US president to certify every three months that Iran is behaving itself.

Trump has already had to sign two such certificates because every ounce of information collected by the numerous federal agencies indicates that Tehran really is being good.

But this is a deal that The Donald has several times described as "catastrophic," without explaining why. Saudi Arabia and Israel dislike it. They are crucial US allies. Maybe that's enough?

Anyway, the next certification date is upon us and there are signs that the big man in Washington has had enough. If he torpedoes the deal, says Le Monde, that will strengthen the position of Tehran's hard-liners and open the way to a resumption of the Islamic regime's military nuclear programme.

And that could add another country to the list of nuclear powers, like Israel, India, Pakistan and North Korea, who have not signed the non-proliferation treaty.

It will certainly not help the efforts of the Nobel winners to make the world a less dangerous place.

Where are the women Nobel winners?

Speaking of this year's Nobel prizes, Le Monde notes that the 12 winners of the six awards in medicine, physics, chemistry, economics, literature and peace  - the economics prize is financed by the Bank of Sweden and is not strictly a Nobel, but don't be picky -. are 11 men and one organisation. Not a woman to be seen anywhere. Clearly, gender equality has some way to go at the Swedish Academy.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.