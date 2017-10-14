French press review 14 October 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
  • media
    International report
    Pablo Escobar's Colombian legacy? A herd of hippopotamuses
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe launches night HIV testing
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 14 October 2017

By
media

Donald trump confirms reputation as deal breaker after walking out of UNESCO and the nuclear weapons treaty with Iran and there is anxiety in Europe as time runs out to resolve Catalonia's independence crisis.

US President Donald Trump's decision to leaveUNESCO and threats to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear weapons deal, "at any time", sent the French commentators screaming again about the erratic ways of the White House tenant, who on top of his America First doctrine is turning into a "great deal breaker".

That, at least, is the opinion upheld by La République des Pyrénées. The paper holds that after raising tensions with North Korea, Trump was keen on doing the same with Iran.

In the words of the publication, this constitutes a new phase in Trump’s "rejection of multilateralism", after his stance against the Paris Climate Accords and the Transpacific Accord negotiated by his predecessor with China and South East Pacific nations.

The paper asks "where the new American leader is headed".

According to Le Monde, by turning a deaf ear to appeals for restraint by Washington’s staunchest allies, Donald Trump simply confirmed that he is "a symbol of the ungrateful America".

Le Figaro argues that irrespective of the deficiencies international treaties may have, deals like the 5+1 accord with Iran are "essential in promoting understanding among nations".

“It will be a grave error to thrown the treaty into the bin”, says Le Figaro, warning that scrapping it would produce an adverse effect -- "freeing Teheran's hand" to continue Iran’s uranium enrichment program. This, while the international consensus on containing nuclear proliferation will be broken.

Some French papers continue to monitor the deep constitutional crisis in Spain, where the President of the Catalan region, Carles Puigdemont, solemnly accepted a mandate to lead an independent state", after last week’s self-determination referendum.

Le Figaro takes note of Puigdemont's decision to "immediately suspend the declaration, in order to go more time for talks with Madrid".

The drive for independence has sent dozens of businesses fleeing the region which accounts for one fifth of Spain's GDP.

According to Le Figaro, the EU Commission’s President Jean Claude Juncker was quick in voicing strong opposition to the Catalans’ plan which in his words could lead to the 27- member EU block breaking up into 98 countries.

Ouest-France claims that the back and forth movements, reversals and U-turns witnessed in Catalonia underscore one thing the fragility of Western democracies.

For La Presse de la Manche, time is running out and the ball is in Carles Puigdemont's court. This is as he faces a week-long deadline set by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy “to clarify his stance or face the suspension by Madrid of Catalonia's regional autonomy”.

The paper holds that the dilemma facing the Catalan separatists in their stand-off  with Madrid will have far-reaching consequences, not just for the Spanish people  but also for the European Union which is also in search of its equilibrium and real governing majorities.

Pope Francis is the pinup star in today's Le Parisien as the paper salutes his unprecedented efforts to shake up the Catholic Church.

In the three-page supplement the publication explores how the Holy Pontiff’s direct style and blunt statements about poverty, Islam and the reception of migrants coupled with an outright rejection of visible signs of affluence left mainstream Catholics have taken mainstream Catholics by surprise.

Le Parisien says that manner in which he has gone breaking age-long codes respected by his predecessors, has made him even more popular with atheists than with Catholics.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.