US won't support French proposal on taxing tech giants

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
  • media
    International report
    Pablo Escobar's Colombian legacy? A herd of hippopotamuses
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe launches night HIV testing
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Technology Tax

US won't support French proposal on taxing tech giants

By
media This photograph taken on September 28, 2017, shows a smartphone being operated in front of GAFA logos (acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon web giants) as background in Hédé-Bazouges, western France. Damien MEYER / AFP

The United States does not support a French proposal to tax the gross revenues of international tech corporations like Google and Amazon, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday.

The remarks come as European officials say Washington has softened in recent days on a point that has caused sharp transatlantic tensions in recent years.

European authorities have targeted multinational companies that avoid taxation by seeking out cosy arrangements in low- and no-tax jurisdictions.

The Obama administration in 2016 reacted angrily to European authorities' decision to collect more than $14 billion from Apple, which had negotiated highly favorable tax arrangements with Ireland.

Washington had until recently shown little interest in discussing a joint solution, according to European officials.

In September of this year, French authorities proposed that the European Union impose taxes on gross corporate revenues because they say they have been unable to tax corporate profits directly.

Mnuchin said Saturday he did not support this.

"I think the concept of a gross revenue tax does not make sense and I don't think that's the right direction," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

However, Mnuchin said talks were continuing.

"We look forward to this discussion on international tax issues," he said.

"I think there's a general view from us and our allies. What we don't want is for the international companies to be going into tax havens to avoid taxes, no matter where they're our companies our other countries."

Speaking a separate news conference, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Saturday he was pleased that the United States was open to discussing the matter.

"I return satisfied with the progress we've had from Washington on this subject," Le Maire said, noting that Washington and Paris had created a bilateral working group on the matter.

"It's the first time that France and the United States have agreed to advance the ways and means of taxing digital giants."

Le Maire said France's proposal might not be perfect but could be put in place quickly.

"It is not an ideal proposal but it is a proposal that can be enforced in short order," he said.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.