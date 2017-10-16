French press review 16 October 2017

Emmanuel Macron denies he is a "richman"s President and vows to stay the course of unpopular reform in first televised interview since his election.

The papers are all about President Emmanuel Macron first televised interview since coming to office, after he sat down with journalists to discuss his ambitious plan to tackle mass unemployment which he described as a plague to society and beef up homeland security to face the terrorism threat.

Le Parisien says he presented professional training and unemployment insurance as the remedy for France's economic woes.

President Macron also announced plans to travel to Iran "at the appropriate time" as France, Britain, China, Russia and Germany rush to reassure Teheran of their commitment to the accords on Iran's nuclear program, despite US President Donald Trump decision to "decertify" the deal.

Another issue noted by the papers is his decision to strip disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of the prestigious Legion d'Honneur, as he faces accusations of sexual harassment and rape.

Most commentators observe that the centrist president, was peppered from the start with questions about his autocratic leadership style and notably over a series of comments he made seeming humiliating and dismissive of ordinary people or critics.

Notably the references he made about "slackers who prefer to block people going to work instead of looking for jobs".

The national dailies agree on one point -- that Macron was professorial and combative throughout the interview, fending off accusations that he is a "president of the rich", insisting he was taken out of context and did not intend to insult or humiliate anyone.

With Macron's popularity rating down from 60 percent in June to just 44 this month, according to the polls, some publications note his determination to respect the reform timetable he set, with the same momentum.

The French President reiterated his plans to reign in on the budget deficit to within the EU-mandated 3.0 percent of GDP, lower social charges and residence taxes for the middle class and the underprivileged, pledging that the French people could start appreciating the full effects of his reforms in 18 to 24 months.

Le Figaro isn't convinced that everyone approved Macron's promise to stay the course of his reforms, especially the less privileged who would feel shocked by Macron's argument that he has not forgotten anyone.

But the paper notes that says observers will at least be sure of one thing, that Macron is not giving up to mounting pressure from the unions bracing for a fight against Macron's during the winter.

For its part Libération satirizes about a metaphor used by President Macron during the interview -- his idea of getting the rich to serve as an illuminating rope to pull along struggling families, some languishing far behind.

According to the left-leaning publication that presupposes that there is no clash of vested interests between employers leading the way and their employees being pulled along which is a stark contradiction of social realities in France.

Libe warns that Macron's doctrine is only likely to deliver a strange survival of the fittest society where people will be obliged to compete against each other.

Les Echos doubts the sincerity of President Macron's proclamation of his love for the French people at one point during the interview. But the economic daily argues that very often acts of perfidy lie just below some of the most emotional love declarations.

According to the Catholic daily la Croix, Macron's declared ambition to get the wealthy to pull along the less well-off will have significance only if the pedagogic utterances are transformed into reality.

And for l'Opinion, the Macron interview was probably useful but it argues that since it didn't contain any new measures made it sound as an exercise to buy wasted time.