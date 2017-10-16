Illegal immigrants who commit crimes in France face deportation

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Young people offers tech solutions to Africa’s problems
Tech innovators Shivad Singh (L) and Abdi Addow (R) teaming up at Bogota's One Young World summit
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How do you get Parisian women onto scooters?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Young people offers tech solutions to Africa’s problems
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
  • media
    International report
    Pablo Escobar's Colombian legacy? A herd of hippopotamuses
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime Migration Deportation

Illegal immigrants who commit crimes in France face deportation

By
media Syrian refugees, who are soon to be relocated to France, attend a a 'culture session' organised by the French embassy with the help of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in a hotel in Athens, on October 18, 2016. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP

Illegal immigrants who commit crimes in France will face deportation, President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, in an interview in which he also confirmed disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will be stripped of the prestigious Legion d'Honneur.

In the wide-ranging interview, only the sixth Macron has given at home or abroad since his election in May, he said that even without new legislation "we can take tougher measures" and expel illegal immigrants if they commit a crime, "whatever it may be".

He was speaking after it emerged that a Tunisian man who stabbed two women to death in the southern city of Marseille on October 1 had been arrested two days earlier for shoplifting in eastern Lyon.

Ahmed Hanachi, a 29-year-old whose papers were not in order, had been allowed to walk free the day before he attacked the women.

Hanachi was known to the police for drug as well as alcohol problems and had a history of petty crime, using seven aliases.

"We are not taking all the steps that should be taken. Well, that's going to change," Macron told three journalists who interviewed him for more than an hour at the Elysee Palace.

'Slackers'

Macron, 39, whose popularity has plunged from 60 percent in June to 44 percent this month, according to polling by Ifop/Fiducial, was peppered at the start of the interview with questions over a series of comments seen as dismissive of ordinary people or critics.

The centrist president, alternately professorial and combative in the interview, insisted he was taken out of context and did not intend to insult or humiliate anyone by for example calling critics of his ambitious reform agenda "slackers".

He has fast-tracked a major overhaul of France's complex labour code, with critics seizing on his use of executive orders as an example of an autocratic leadership style.

In round two, Macron is planning major tax cuts for the wealthy, forcing him to fend off accusations that he is a "president of the rich".

The former investment banker reiterated that the tax reforms are aimed at making the economy more productive and reining in the budget deficit to within the EU-mandated 3.0 percent of GDP, and pointed to changes that would benefit the middle class and the underprivileged such as a lower social charges and residence taxes.

He said he would pursue his agenda "with the same pace and the same determination" and that the French would start to appreciate the full effects of his reforms in 18 to 24 months.

'Women don't dare'

The Weinstein scandal comes as France is stepping up the fight against sexual harassment. "Today, too often, (women) don't press charges because they don't dare to," Macron told the three journalists.

Weinstein -- accused by several women of sexual harassment, groping and rape -- was made a knight of the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest award, in 2012 in recognition of the efforts by Miramax, the company he founded with his brother Bob, to boost foreign films in the United States.

"I have taken steps to revoke the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour)," Macron said in the interview aired on the TF1 TV channel.

The president also discussed the crisis sparked when US President Donald Trump said Friday that he refused to "certify" the Iran nuclear deal and warned he would "terminate" it unless Congress introduces tough new sanctions against Tehran.

Macron said he would travel to Iran "at the appropriate time".

The French leader spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani after Trump's virulent speech, telling him that Paris remained committed to the 2015 nuclear agreement which, besides the United States, was also negotiated with Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany.

Trump "wants to get tough with Iran... I told him it was a bad approach in my view."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.